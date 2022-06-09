Qualcomm is Aiming to Surpass Apple’s M2 with Nuvia Chips

At this point, it is more than safe to say that Apple has proven itself as one of the industry-leading companies when you are talking about powerful chips. The original M1 was a powerhouse of a chip when Apple introduced in MacBooks and iPads and the latest M2 is nothing short of impressive. Needless to say, Apple is currently dominating the market of mobile chips. However, Qualcomm is looking to make waves too, as the company is developing next-generation chips that will be powering laptops.

With Nuvia Acquisition, Qualcomm is Hoping to Take on Apple's M2 Chipsets

In an interview, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said the following,

"We're aiming to have performance leadership in PC on the CPU, period."

However, there is a catch and that is that you will not be seeing these ultra-fast processors any time soon as they should make an appearance somewhere at the end of 2023.

Qualcomm is best known for making chips for high-end as well as affordable smartphones. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is one of the best chips that you can find and is powering most of the flagship smartphones. However, the company has actually been making mobile-based chipsets way before Apple. As a matter of fact, the Microsoft Surface Pro X came out almost a year before Apple introduced the M1-powered chipsets.

Qualcomm is not giving up hope for chips that are designed as part of its acquisition of Nuvia, which specialized in high-performance chips that are running on Arm architecture, you know, the same type that is responsible for powering some of the best smartphones and tablets. Amon has stated that the Nuvia chips manage to stand out from the existing lineup of Snapdragon chips and will focus on high performance computations powering CPUs, GPUs, as well as neural processing.

Qualcomm has been supplying Snapdragon processors to computers for years, however, the company never managed to make a dent in the market. The earlier versions of the chips were severely underpowered and barely performed adequately.

However, it was Apple that managed to show just how good mobile processors can be and Amon has stated that he is thankful to Apple for driving the development of programs that work on Arm.

Additionally, due to COVID and more people working remotely has lso helped change the requirements of laptops. Amon said that all of a sudden, having connectivity all the time, better cameras, and on the go capabilities have become really important and play a vital role in the main traits of Snapdragon