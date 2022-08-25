Purported Images Show Real iPhone 14 Pro Display Cutouts and Status Bar

Apple officially announced that it will hold an event on Wednesday, September 7 to announce the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Today, various iPhone 14 Pro leaks have surfaced online that aim to show the real cutout displays along with the status bar items. Scroll down to read more details on the iPhone 14 Pro leaked images.

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Allegedly Leaks to Show The Dual-Cutout Display and Elements in the Status Bar

The images were shared by the Twitter user DuanRui from the Chinese social media site Weibo. One image out of the bunch shows a real-world image of the iPhone 14 Pro's dual-cutouts that house components for Face ID and the front camera. Ice Universe also shared an image of the iPhone 14 Pro's dummy unit earlier today.

In addition, leaker ShrimpApplePro also shared a screenshot from the iPhone 14 Pro Max and overlaid it with an identical screenshot from the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The image basically shows that Apple is allegedly planning to enlarge and realign the status bar to accommodate the new pill and hole-punch cutouts. Another image shows the full status bar of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It can be seen that the elements in the status bar are slightly lower and to the right compared to the ones on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This includes cellular signals, battery indicators, and WiFi.

Apple is scheduled to host its "Far Out" iPhone 14 launch event on September 7. The company will also see fit to announce the new Apple Watch Series 8 models and potentially the AirPods Pro 2 and 10th-gen iPad. The standard iPhone 14 models are expected to come with a notch as the dual-cutouts will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models. Furthermore, Apple is looking to widen the gap between the two models with more changes.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your expectations with us in the comments section below.