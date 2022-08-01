iPhone 14 Pro Models Will Feature Higher-Quality Pixels Compared to iPhone 14

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models next month with a plethora of major additions. However, significant changes are expected to arrive with the 'Pro' models as Apple is looking to create a wider gap in the lineup. According to a new report, only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature higher-quality pixels compared to the iPhone 14. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple is Creating a Wider Gap Between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro as The Latter Will Feature High-Quality Pixels

Apple supplier Samsung is reported to use its highest grade of OLED materials for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. On the other hand, the standard models will feature lower-grade materials. This will create a quality gap between the two models. Apple is also looking to widen the gap when it comes to internals as only the 'Pro' models are slated to get the new A16 Bionic chip, while the standard models will stick to a version of the A15 chip with improved performance. Now, apart from ProMotion technology, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will feature high-quality pixels.

Samsung Display will be applying different grades of materials on the OLED panels it will manufacture for the upcoming iPhone 14 series depending on the model tiers, TheElec has learned. It will use its latest and most advanced material set for the higher tier iPhone 14 models while it will use its prior generation set for the lower tier ones, sources said. The move is being made to save cost, they said […] An OLED material set is comprised of dopant, host, prime and others used to form the red, green and blue pixels […] Samsung Display will use its M11 material set for the standard 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models in the iPhone 14 series [while] the two higher-tier models in the iPhone 14 series will use Samsung Display’s M12 material set.

The news is shared by The Elec, suggesting that the differences between the two models are increasing. The iPhone 14 Pro will also feature improved camera hardware as well as a stainless steel finish. It seems Apple is eager to justify the 'Pro' name with the upcoming alterations. Additionally, Apple is also planning to ditch the iPhone 'mini' in favor of a bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. This will streamline the company's display sizes with two models boasting a 6.1-inch display and two models featuring a 6.7-inch display.

As for the standard iPhone 14 models, the average user will probably not notice the pixel quality against the iPhone 14 Pro. Be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt as the final word rests with Apple.

