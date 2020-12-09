PUBG Season 10 Adds a New Dense Urban Map, Enemy Faction, and Christmas Cosmetics

The 10th season of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is almost upon us, and it seems the game’s developers are doing some experimenting in honor of the milestone. PUBG Season 10 adds the new 32-player seasonal map Haven. This is the smallest PUBG map yet, measuring only 1km by 1km, but its densely packed and features a new AI enemy faction, The Pillar, who can call in helicopters and tactical vehicles to take you out if need be. Of course, Season 10 also includes new cosmetics, including lots of jolly Christmas and New-Years-themed skins. You can get a better look at Haven in the trailer, below.

Here’s a full rundown of the new content included in PUBG Season 10:

New Map: Haven Welcome to Haven, an industrial island in the rust belt of America. Here, players will take each other on in the dense, urban streets and rooftops but this haven is anything but safe. Players will be faced with a new threat during their matches, an enemy faction working against them. This faction, named Pillar, is heavily armed and is none too happy about you being on their turf. Haven match details: Haven is only available during Season 10.

TPP & FPP.

32 players each match.

No normal bots in the map acting as players, or included in the player count.

Duo Mode only, including 1-Man Duo.

Match length is shorter than other maps. You'll earn around 70% of the BP compared to a full-length match on another map.

You can work towards Mastery, Survivor Pass and BattleStat progress in Haven but your stats aren't recorded in the Career tab. Districts of Haven: Carbon Steelworks - At the center of Haven, we find a massive mill- the Carbon Steelworks Complex. Explore its fiery depths to secure precious loot, or use your parkour skills to explore the rooftop! This location offers gunplay at all ranges, but be sure to check those dark corners!

Coal Yards - An industrial wasteland: traverse material piles, climb cranes, and make sure you aren't too noticeable under the florescent lights. The Coal Yards are a sniper's paradise!

Industrial Zone - To the North, players will explore the Industrial Zone. Comprised of factories, chemical manufacturers, and storage facilities, players must navigate long range encounters in the field, and brutal closed quarter combat indoors.

Residential Zone - Explore the heart of Haven- the Residential Zone. Fight to the very top of our high-rise apartments, and use the tactical parachute to float down to the crowded streets below, and be careful- the Pillar Tactical patrols Main Street!

Overpass - Running through the center of Haven, the Overpass serves 2 functions. If you go under- you are shielded from the Scout Helicopter, but will encounter other players. If over- you are most likely alone, but a sitting target for the Scout! Choose wisely!

Docks - To the West, the well-lit docks provide generous cover, and traversal opportunities for players to take advantage of! And players who don't mind a high risk/reward gameplay can use the old barges as a shortcut!

Pillar Guards and Commanders Beware of the Pillar, an enemy faction offering an entirely new gameplay element not seen in existing Battlegrounds. Guards and Commanders are distinct looking opposition which protect certain areas of the map, working as an additional factor you have to contend with while fighting against other players to claim the Chicken Dinner. Members of Pillar protect their respective areas and attack players on sight.

Pillar Guards hold basic equipment while Pillar Commanders hold top-tier equipment.

Once attacked, they send backup requests to Pillar Scout Helicopters which can then in turn alert the Pillar Tactical.

Spawns only in Haven. Pillar Scout Helicopter This helicopter roams the skies of Haven, detecting players hiding in open spaces.

A spotlight is shone directly on detected players and their position is relayed directly to Pillar Tactical. Pillar Tactical then move out towards the highlighted players to launch their assault.

Spawns only in Haven. Pillar Tactical This scary piece of equipment roams around Haven and attacks players on sight. The Pillar Tactical cannot be destroyed, so if you run into one, don't try to fight it - just run away! This big beast even shoots fire bombs to attack players hiding behind cover in front of it.

Pillar Tactical communicates with other members of Pillar, responding to calls for backup and joining in engagements.

Spawns only in Haven. Emergency Parachute Emergency Parachutes can be found around Haven and used to quickly descend from high places and prevent fall damage. Don't forget to deploy the parachute when making that daring rooftop escape, because they won't deploy by themselves.

This is a single-use item which fills the belt slot of your inventory.

Spawns only in Haven.

Of course, PUBG Season 10 will also include a new Survivor Pass, which will include the usual 100 tiers to work through and rewards to earn. Some new premium Christmas (23 individual items) and New Years (29 individual items) cosmetics will also soon be on offer. If you need to know about every minor bug fix and balance tweak included in Season 10, you can check out the full patch notes, right here.

PUBG is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia. The game is also available on mobile platforms, although that version is on a different update schedule. Season 10 is on test servers now, and will be available to everyone on PC on December 16 and consoles on December 17.