PUBG PC 9.2 Update To Introduce Dirt Bike, Vehicle Aiming Overhaul, Performance Improvements and More

A new PUBG PC update is now live on the test server, introducing a new vehicle, gameplay tweaks, and performance improvements.

The 9.2 update introduces a new vehicle, the Dirt Bike. This vehicle comes with its own independent clutch system to rev the engine, improved suspension, and more.

Dirt Bike Characteristics Great acceleration with a top speed of 130 km/h.

Off-road suspension provide superb performance on uneven terrain compared to other vehicles.

Outstanding maneuverability with the ability to disengage the clutch when handbraking to block auto-gearbox and allow hard turns while preserving engine RPM and momentum

Added ability to alter pitch using Shift and Ctrl keys during acceleration/braking.

The PUBG 9.2 update also introduces Driver Shooting, which was a highly-requested feature as well as a vehicle aiming overhaul.

Driver Shooting It’s been requested for a long time and we’re finally happy to add shooting functionality to vehicle drivers! The new system allows you to fire sidearm weapons while driving and maintaining control over the vehicle (albeit with slightly reduced response while reloading). This functionality works for most vehicles and there are a couple of limitations which you can read about below. We’re excited to see the new kinds of gameplay that emerge from these additions, and please let us know how it feels! Vehicle drivers can now draw, reload and fire sidearms while having full control over vehicle inputs. The power of vehicle steering input decreases slightly when the driver is reloading.

Driver shooting feature is enabled in all vehicles except boats and BRDM.

The new PUBG also packs in some performance improvements.

CPU performance has been improved by cost optimization of characters outside the player POV.

Performance improvement by rendering optimization of atmospheric fog.

Optimized hitching that occurs when the plane is airborne in low specs/console environment

Optimized the excessive loading time when loading certain type of map in custom match sessions.

The update also introduces tons of other tweaks and improvements, such as weapon balance changes and Vikend quality of life improvements. You can check out the full update notes on the PUBG Official Website.

PUBG is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game is also available on iOS and Android as PUBG Mobile.