PUBG Console Update 9.1 To Introduce Framerate Priority Mode and More

The next PUBG update on consoles is going to introduce a new feature that will make the experience better on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X.

The Console Update 9.1, which has been launched today on the game's public test server, introduces a Framerate Priority mode that lifts the frame rate cap to 60 FPS and sets resolution to 1080p. The team is currently investigating bringing this mode to base consoles as well.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 PlayStation 5 Headset Review – Next-Generation Comfort

The Framerate Priority setting has some exciting changes this time around. The frame cap is now lifted to 60 FPS and the screen resolution will be set to 1920 x 1080 to increase framerates. The new Framerate Priority is available on Xbox One X and the PlayStation 4 Pro, and we are investigating ways to bring the lifted frame cap to other console devices as well. Stay tuned.

The PUBG Console Update 9.1 also brings a new map, Paramo, balance tweaks, and some more new features. Full details on the new update can be found on the game's Official Website.

Cradled hidden among the clouds in the highlands of South America lies Paramo, an ancient land with ancient secrets. Paramo’s dangers are plentiful, but none so dangerous as the active volcano nearby whose molten lava streams flow across the land. Survivors dropping onto the Paramo Battlegrounds will only be able to reach the highlands via helicopter, which also have the task of distributing Care Packages around the field. Paramo is a 3×3 map with a dynamic world new to PUBG. This dynamic world system alters locations between matches, making every trip to Paramo a unique experience.

PUBG is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. A mobile version is also available on iOS and Android.