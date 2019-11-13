PUBG PC 5.2 Update Introduces PUBG Labs, Vikendi Tweaks And More

A new PUBG PC update is now live on the test server, introducing new features to the game as well as new items and weapons, new gameplay tweaks and more.

The PUBG PC 5.2 update introduces PUBG Labs, which will allow players to contribute to testing new features and directly help the game and the community to grow.

New System: PUBG Labs

"Ground Control to Major Fans!"



PUBG Labs is a space where we will work with the community and players to experiment with new game modes, rule sets, features and so much more. Your feedback on the systems and tests we carry out on in PUBG Labs will directly benefit the community and grow our perspective on player priorities. We can't wait for you to get in there and try the top secret action we've been working on. What is PUBG Labs? PUBG Labs is a space where we introduce to you experimental in-game features and collect your feedback to perfect them as permanent game additions.

You can find PUBG Labs in the menu under the Play button.

PUBG Labs will continue to be updated with new content. Play modes, new rule sets and maybe even some new vistas to take in down the road.

The most important for PUBG Labs is your valuable opinions! Please feel free to let our Community Managers know about what you think from your experience. The upcoming experimental content of PUBG Labs Skill Based Rating (PC - Live server: Nov 26 - Jan 1 KST / Console - Live server: Nov 26 - Jan 6 KST) Skill Based Rating is an experimental feature being tested through PUBG Labs, tracking your skill and assigning you a rating based on your match performances. This Skill Based Rating is separate from the current Survival Title System. Ratings will be applied for each mode based on players’ skill level. To see your rating, you must first play 5 matches. After you finish 5 rating-evaluation matches, your rating going forward will be adjusted based on factors such as kills and overall placement in matches. You can leave feedback about the changes to your rating after the end of each match, so we can gauge how the system feels. For one week after the Skill Based Rating test ends, all players who participated can share their feedback via an in-game survey.



The update also introduces some changes to the Vikendi map, changes that will make it easier for players to engage in sniping duels.

Vikendi Update

"Breathe. Snipe. Repeat."



We love a good Sniper's Duel. With that in mind we've done a clean up of Vikendi to make it more appealing to the Long Gun Hunters in our midst. More vehicles will be appearing on the map to help you lead foot it through the winter wastes, but be on the lookout for Spike Traps in those snow covered hills or the landslide will bring you down. Improved terrain New roads have been added to reduce the difficulty of moving through certain snow-covered areas of Vikendi.

Along with the roads added, the amount of vehicles across the map have increased and locations adjusted.

A cold front has moved in and the river around Castle has frozen over to allow you to navigate that area more easily.

Located at the center of Vikendi, Mount Kreznic consists of various terrain types which are difficult to navigate, due to how steep the mountain is. To improve this, the overall height of the mountain has been lowered. Yes, we shrunk the mountain, but just a bit.

Vikendi terrain in many areas is very flat, making it difficult for players to hide or take cover when encountering enemies. To improve this, we've added more variance to terrain height in areas across the map. Improved towns in Vikendi A few of Vikendi's towns were seldom visited due to complex structures or not enough loot. We've made some adjustments to the following areas: Volnova has been reshaped in general. Major buildings and driving routes have been modified. Item spawn counts in Peshkova have increased. Garages where vehicles are spawned in Trevno have been relocated to allow easier escape after looting. So get to stepping.

Some buildings have been removed or replaced with different buildings to improve gameplay. The field of vision gained from high buildings has been adjusted, through structural changes. Improved gameplay balance Blue Zone balance on Vikendi has been adjusted so that players can set up strategies using more varied routes. The size of early safe zones has increased. Speed of early Blue Zones has increased. The size and speed of mid and late-game Blue Zones remain similar to previous updates. The randomness of Blue Zone locations throughout the match has slightly increased.

To reflect player feedback on insufficient vehicle spawns on Vikendi, we've signifcantly increased the overall number of vehicle spawns.

The location of vehicle spawns has been modified in accordance to the new Blue Zone balance.

The PUBG PC 5.2 update introduces a Way Point feature and more gameplay changes. You can find the full update notes here.

PUBG is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, and Android.