PUBG Gets Season 6 Gameplay Trailer Showcasing the Destructible Map of Karakin

PUBG players can get into the Season 6 fray right now, as the developers have released Update 6.1 on the test server with a gameplay trailer to boot.

As per yesterday's rumor, the signature change of PUBG Season 6 will be the Karakin map, which includes a destructible zone.

PUBG New Map Rumored to Feature Destructible Environments; Screens Released

Karakin is a 2×2 km island off the coast of Northern Africa. It’s an arid, rocky environment that provides wide-open terrain and challenging engagements. It’s small, fast, and dangerous: Expect the tension of Miramar combined with the pace of Sanhok. Karakin is a 64 players map. Players should expect long distance rifle engagements in the mountains, tactical urban conflict, and claustrophobic underground combat. And with the introduction of the Black Zone, Karakin reveals its twist: a map that’s layout changes every match. Black Zone (Karakin Only) Our new hazard, the Black Zone only available in Karakin, levels buildings into smoking ruins. The Black Zone is designed to push players out of the safety of a building.

The hazard is random: towns and compounds can be undamaged, totally flattened, and everything in between.

The mix of buildings and ruins evolves in real time throughout the match: Meaning don’t always expect that building you run to for cover to be there late in the match.

Remember, if you hear the siren, and you are inside that purple circle on the minimap- evacuate!

Buildings destroyed by the Black Zone will be marked with X on the minimap. New Throwable: Sticky Bomb (Karakin Only) To change up siege play, we’re introducing Breach Points which can be destroyed with Sticky Bombs in Karakin. Certain walls and floors have breach points which can be destroyed with Sticky Bombs

This feature presents more tools for our players: For campers, it allows more sight lines/windows to be created

For squads going on the offensive however, there are new options for storming buildings- “Do we blast in through the back of the building, or through the roof- maybe both?” the choice is yours!

And for explorers, we’ve hidden many secret areas for those players with a spare Sticky Bomb or two, and a keen nose for loot Finally, to make interior gun fights a little more interesting, we’ve added bullet penetration to our weakest walls in Karakin. Getting brief glimpses of your enemies through damaged drywall, and deciding to take the fight or regroup- gives players more options.

The 'Shakedown' Survival Pass will be available on January 22nd (Steam) and January 30th (PlayStation 4, Xbox One).