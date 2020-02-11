PUBG Arcade Mode and Team Deathmatch First Details Leaked; To Feature Multiple Maps and More

New features are coming in the near future to PUBG on all formats, and the first details on new play modes have been leaked today.

Earlier today, the PUBG Arcade Mode and Team Deathmatch have been up in a game's lobby briefly, which prompted emergency maintenance. Some managed to capture screenshots of the Team Deathmatch mode's features, confirming that it will feature multiple maps, the ability to change loadouts, invincibility following respawning and more.

Sci-Fi Shooter RPG Outriders Confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

PlayerIGN put out a video detailing today's leak. You can check it out below.

PUBG Season 6 saw the introduction of a new map, Karakin, which features a destructible zone.

Karakin is a 2×2 km island off the coast of Northern Africa. It’s an arid, rocky environment that provides wide-open terrain and challenging engagements. It’s small, fast, and dangerous: Expect the tension of Miramar combined with the pace of Sanhok. Karakin is a 64 players map. Players should expect long distance rifle engagements in the mountains, tactical urban conflict, and claustrophobic underground combat. And with the introduction of the Black Zone, Karakin reveals its twist: a map that’s layout changes every match.

PUBG is among the most popular battle royale games released in recent times. The game started small, but it became increasingly popular over the years, with the game receiving PlayStation 4, Xbox One and even mobile releases.

PUBG is a battle royale shooter that pits 100 players against each other in a struggle for survival. Gather supplies and outwit your opponents to become the last person standing. PLAYERUNKNOWN, aka Brendan Greene, is a pioneer of the battle royale genre and the creator of the battle royale game modes in the ARMA series and H1Z1: King of the Kill. At PUBG Corp., Greene is working with a veteran team of developers to make PUBG into the world's premiere battle royale experience.

PUBG is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, and Android. We will keep you updated on the new play modes as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.