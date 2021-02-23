PS5 is Getting a Next-Gen Version of PSVR, But it Won’t be Launching This Year

Ever since the launch of the PS5, there’s been a nagging question – what’s going on with PlayStation VR? Sony poured a lot of resources into PSVR this past generation, but thus far they’ve been silent about a new version of the headset that would take full advantage of the PS5’s power. Well, today that changed, as Sony’s senior VP of platform planning Hideaki Nishino announced a new next-gen PlayStation VR system is indeed on the way. Details are still scarce, but Nishino did drop a few hints about what’s in the works…

Our next-generation VR system will be coming to PlayStation 5, enabling the ultimate entertainment experience with dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity. Players will feel an even greater sense of presence and become even more immersed in their game worlds once they put on the new headset. We’re continuing to innovate with our new VR system so that our fans can continue to enjoy the unique experiences that are synonymous with PlayStation. We’re taking what we’ve learned since launching PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input. It will connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience. One of the innovations we’re excited about is our new VR controller, which will incorporate some of the key features found in the DualSense wireless controller, along with a focus on great ergonomics. That’s just one of the examples of future-proof technology we’re developing to match our vision for a whole new generation of VR games and experiences.

Sounds like the new VR system will be an evolution of PSVR, rather than anything truly revolutionary. But hey, PSVR is the most successful headset on the market by a pretty wide margin, so stick with what works!

We don’t have a release window for the new PSVR yet, although Sony says not to expect it in 2021. What do you think? Ready for a new generation of VR experiences?