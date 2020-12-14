PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Will be on Sale at Best Buy Tomorrow

Have you not yet managed to secure a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S? No shame about that, you’re certainly not alone. Well, it seems you may still have a chance to snag a new next-gen console before Christmas, because Best Buy has announced they’ll be restocking their online inventory tomorrow. This was first revealed by the Best Buy Twitter account.

Heads up—we’re getting more NextGen consoles very soon! Check back tomorrow after 8 a.m. CT to see what we have in stock. https://t.co/1Isajk4QLL pic.twitter.com/dbeetPgJ5b — Best Buy (@BestBuy) December 14, 2020

Here’s a bit more detail about the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X/S sales…

It all starts Dec. 15, when we will restock our online inventory of this year’s coveted PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. They will go live sometime after 8 a.m. Central Time. You don’t even have to change out of your pajamas because these consoles will be sold online only. You can get your completed order with curbside pickup.

Make note 8am start time provided by Best Buy is 8am central time…if you’re on the west coast, the sales will start at 6am and if you’re east coast, they’ll start at 9am. When the time comes, open up the Best Buy PlayStation 5 landing page and Xbox Series X/S landing page, and get read to strike!

No other major retailer has announced they’ll be selling next-gen consoles this week, but it’s fairly unlikely only Best Buy will be getting new stock. So, you may also want to keep an eye on Amazon (PS5, XSX), Target (PS5, XSX), GameStop (PS5, XSX), and Walmart (PS5, XSX) on the off chance they also get new stock in.

How has your hunt for a next-gen console going? Have you managed to secure one or are you going to be keeping a keen eye on the Best Buy website tomorrow?