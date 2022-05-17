PS5 is Getting a New Array of Colorful Faceplates in June

Looking to add a little color to your entertainment center as we head into summer? Well, PS5 owners will soon have some new options, as new “Nova Pink,” “Starlight Blue,” and “Galactic Purple” console faceplates will launch in June. They join the “Cosmic Red” and “Midnight Black” faceplates that already arrived back in January. The new covers are available to pre-order now in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg. They’ll set you back $55 apiece.

New PlayStation Plus Launch Library to Include Demon’s Souls Remake, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Marvel’s Spiderman and More

The new faceplates will join an array of similarly-colored DualSense controllers, which actually offer some minor mechanical improvements over the original version of Sony’s gamepad. You can check out a quick trailer for the multicolored Dualsense controllers, below.

Here’s a bit more detail about the upcoming PS5 console covers…

Today we are pleased to reveal the newest colors to join the PS5 family of color accessory offerings: Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. Adding to the previously released Cosmic Red and Midnight Black DualSense wireless controller and Console Covers, the latest galaxy-inspired colors will soon launch globally at participating retailers. These new console covers are beautiful and easy to use — simply remove your original white PS5 console covers and click your new ones into place. The PS5 console covers will be available for both the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition and are sold separately from the PS5 console and DualSense controller. The exact launch dates for both the new DualSense wireless controller colors and the new PS5 console covers in select regions may vary by location, so be sure to check your local retailer for availability.

What do you think? Are you interested in adding a little color to your PS5? Or is the basic white shell good enough for you?