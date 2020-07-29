PS5 the Big Favorite Over XSX in Recent UK Survey, Overall Next-Gen Interest Very High

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are set to launch this year, but are gamers actually ready for next-gen consoles? According to a new survey conducted by UK pop culture marketing agency Experience 12, the answer is a big old “yes.” The survey collected data from 3000 fans through MCM Comic Con online channels – 80 percent of the respondents were in the prime 18-to-34-year-old category, 58 percent were male, while 41 percent were female, non-binary, or non-conforming. Overall, a whopping 84 percent said they planned to buy a new console within six months of launch (37 percent said right at launch, 9 percent within a month, 12 percent within 3 months, and 26 percent within six months).

So, which next-gen console were the respondents most interested in? Well, Sony might be in for a big windfall in the UK, as 84 percent were more interested in the PS5, compared to 15 percent who were most anticipating the Xbox Series X. Many of those surveyed were already PlayStation partisans, with PS4 being the preferred platform of 59 percent of respondents, followed by the Xbox One (16 percent), PC (14 percent), and Switch (8 percent). As for the most anticipated software releases, Cyberpunk 2077 was #1, followed by Marvel’s Avengers, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, Dying Light 2, and Halo Infinite.

Marvel’s Avengers Reveals Hawkeye, Who Has His Own Story Separate from the Main Campaign

Of course, this is only a single survey examining one specific nerdy subset of people. The general UK public’s opinion might be a bit different, but, overall, I’m guessing the results would be roughly similar. PS5 on top with the Xbox Series X trailing somewhat behind.

I know I really don’t need to ask around these parts, but what next-gen console are you most anticipating at the moment? Is there anything either Sony or Microsoft could do to entice your over to the other side?