PS5 Fastest-Seller in US History in Both Units and Dollars Says NPD, CoD #1 Again in March

By
Submit
PlayStation 5 PS5

The NPD Group has released their full North American sales data for March 2021, and the year continues to be lucrative one for the industry. Players spent a record $5.6 billion on games, additional content, and hardware in March, up 18 percent compared to the same time period last year. The Nintendo Switch was the top-selling system again, but the PS5 is off to a very good start – it’s the fastest-selling console in US history over its first five months, both in terms of unit and dollar sales. Considering the PS5 is still heavily supply constrained, expect more records to be smashed in the future.

On the software front, challenges from Monster Hunter Rise (#2) and Outriders (#3) weren’t enough to keep Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War from regaining the top spot on the charts. In other news, Mario Kart 8 is now officially the best-selling racing game in US history after rising back to the #6 position in March.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is Bringing More Ominous Adventure to PC and Switch in 2021

Here are March’s top 20 games according to NPD:

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  2. Monster Hunter Rise
  3. Outriders
  4. Super Mario 3D World
  5. Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  7. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  9. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
  10. Minecraft
  11. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  13. Pokemon Sword & Shield
  14. Mortal Kombat 11
  15. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  16. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  17. Madden NFL 21
  18. NBA 2K21
  19. Super Mario Party
  20. FIFA 21

And here are the top-10 best-selling games of 2021 thus far:

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  2. Super Mario 3D World
  3. Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  4. Monster Hunter Rise
  5. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  6. Mario Kart 8
  7. Minecraft
  8. Madden NFL 21
  9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  10. Outriders

Another good month for the industry, and really, we’ll still in the early-year doldrums. Things are really going to heat up soon. What games did you pick up in March?

Products mentioned in this post

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
 
 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
USD 59.99
 FIFA 21
FIFA 21
USD 39.99

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related