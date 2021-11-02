PS5s are Again Being Airlifted to the West to Get Consoles to Players for the Holidays

The PlayStation 5 has been on the market for nearly a year now, but in terms of stock on shelves, not much has changed. Last year, Sony went to extraordinary lengths, booking multiple cargo flights in order to get PS5 supply to retailers on time (a rare and expensive solution – electronics usually go by boat). Well, it seems the same thing is happening this year, at least in the UK.

According to a report in The Sun, three 747 cargo planes, loaded down with around 50 palates of PS5s each, recently landed in London’s Heathrow airport. Their contents were enough to stuff 12 double-sized articulated semi trucks. Sony confirmed they have been shipping PS5s to the UK by air in a statement…

A phenomenal operation has been under way to stock UK shelves of PS5s for Christmas. Sony just wants to keep fans happy after a slew of issues with its new kit, and this is an unprecedented air-lift. The 747 plane is rare after being decommissioned by British Airways, but carries a vast amount of cargo as a freighter aircraft. Each plane can bring in 100 tonnes of equipment on almost 50 pallets. It means millions of gamers will now be smiling this Christmas.

We don’t have word on whether Sony is airlifting PS5s to any other part of the world, but it would be strange for them to only be doing it in the UK. It seems likely that another full-scale airlift operation is underway to make sure eager fans can actually get their hands on Sony’s new hardware this holiday.

Hopefully, getting a next-gen console will be possible regardless of whether you’re a Sony or Microsoft fan. As we reported previously, there are also rumors Microsoft is planning a major Xbox Series X restock prior to the launch of Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.

Anybody out there hoping to grab a PS5 before the end of the year? What do you fancy your chances are?