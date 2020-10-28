PS5 Will Be Another 100 Million Seller Hopes Sony, “Selective” Studio Purchases Possible

The PlayStation 5 launches in just a couple weeks, and clearly Sony has high hopes for the system. Some pie-in-the-sky analysts predictions that the new console will sell 200 to 300 million units seem unlikely, but during a recent earnings call, Sony stated their own goal – they want the PS5 to be the fourth Sony console to break the 100-million-sold mark. Apparently, they’re off to a good start, as Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan claims Sony sold more PS5s in the US in 12 hours (via pre-orders) than the PS4 sold in its first 12 weeks. Not a bad statistic!

Of course, if Sony wants to sell 100 million PS5s, they’re going to need some top-notch exclusive software, and their main competitors at Microsoft have been snapping up numerous studios recently, including Bethesda for a whopping $7.5 billion. Unsurprisingly, this has led many to wonder if Sony will also be opening their checkbook. Well, according to Ryan, the main focus will be on organically growing their current stable to first-party studios, although “where we can bolster our in-house capability with selective [mergers and acquisitions], that might be possible.” So, it doesn’t sound like a major spending spree is imminent, but nothing is off the table.

Will Sony be able to hit their goal of 100 million PS5s? I wouldn’t bet against them, as three of their four consoles have hit that mark, and even the “unsuccessful” PS3 still sold around 85 million. No doubt, Sony faces challenges – a hot Nintendo, rededicated Microsoft, and the looming challenge of cloud gaming services from Amazon, Google, and other big players – but they’ve usually been able to outmaneuver their opponents in the past.

The PlayStation 5 launches on November 12 or November 19, depending on whether you live in North America/Australia or Europe. What do you think? Is 100 million PS5s happening?