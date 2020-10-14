Earlier today Sony dropped a new PS4 system software update, which included a variety of features including improved 2-step verification, new parental controls, and more, but it’s the changes to the Party system that’s freaking some players out. Players who try to start a Party voice chat now get this somewhat off-putting warning.

So anyone gonna acknowledge this???? The party system is soo messed up too. The invite menu is awful and the group messages in the party are just useless. pic.twitter.com/q86GdoX0mV — Tacodog (@Tacodog13) October 14, 2020

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Footage Shows Ray Tracing, a Boss Fight, and…Spider-Cat?

Waitaminute...my chat may be recorded? Uh oh! Big Brother is here! But wait, is this a new policy? The answer is no, as Sony has reserved the right to record Party chats since 2013. You’re still welcome to be freaked out, as many people on Twitter are, but this is actually an example of Sony being more honest with its users. You do wonder why Sony opted to add this more obvious warning – are they planning to step up moderation? Who’s to say, but y’know, maybe mind your Ps and Qs in Party chats.

The sinister warnings aren’t the only thing PlayStation users aren’t loving about the Party changes. According to Sony, the changes were designed to consolidate the Party and Messages apps into one system, which sounds like a good idea in theory. That said, previously it was relatively easy to invite people to a Party when playing a multiplayer game, but now have to create a new message group to do so. In addition to that, system update 8.00 seems to be rather buggy in general, with Party chat and other features not working at all for some users.

You can get the rundown on the features included in the PS4 system software 8.00 update, right here. Who here has downloaded the update? Having the same problems others are or is much ado about nothing?