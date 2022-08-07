Menu
PS Plus Extra August Lineup to Add Ghost Recon Wildlands as Part of Ubisoft +, Leaker Claims

Aernout van de Velde
Aug 7, 2022
ps plus extra august ghost recon wildlands

Ghost Recon Wildlands will soon be added to the PS Plus Extra August lineup, according to a reputable deals leaker.

This information comes from known French deals leaker ‘billbil-kun’, who posted the information on French deals site Dealabs some days ago.

“Small bonus to those who manage to read this comment embedded in another, there will also be Ghost Recon Wildlands among the Ubisoft+ games in the Extra catalog in August”, the leaker posted (translated).

“Obviously, this is exclusive information that you will not find (by the usual means) on the internet.”

‘billbil-kun’ has been correctly leaking upcoming PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass for quite some now, and he most recently leaked the PS Plus essential lineup for this month. This month’s PS Plus games include Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2, Little Nightmares, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

The next PS Plus extra titles will likely be revealed soon. Stay tuned.

Ghost Recon Wildlands was released for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One back in 2017.

TAKE DOWN THE CARTEL

In a near future, Bolivia has fallen into the hands of Santa Blanca, a merciless drug cartel who spread injustice and violence. Their objective: to create the biggest Narco-State in history.

BECOME A GHOST

Create and fully customize your Ghost, weapons, and gear. Enjoy a total freedom of playstyle. Lead your team and take down the cartel, either solo or with up to three friends.

EXPLORE BOLIVIA

Journey through Ubisoft's largest action-adventure open world. Discover the stunning diverse landscapes of the Wildlands both on and off road, in the air, on land, and at sea with over 60 different vehicles.

TRUST YOUR EYES

Taking out the Santa Blanca Cartel becomes an even richer experience with Tobii Eye Tracking. Features like Extended View, Aim at Gaze and Communications Wheel let you use your natural eye movement to interact with the environment – without interrupting or modifying your traditional controls. Now armed with an extensive eye tracking feature set, team communication becomes more seamless, firefights become more intense and exploring your new surroundings becomes an even more immersive adventure.

