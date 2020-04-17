Project Manager’s Essential Certification Bundle Ft. Scrum, Agile & PMP Is Up For A Massive Discount – Avail Now
Don’t waste time nowadays. It is a great time to invest in your well-being. Invest in your mental and physical health. At the same time learn new skills because the world is going to be a very different place once this crisis passes. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Project Manager’s Essential Certification Bundle Ft. Scrum, Agile & PMP. The discount will expire soon, so avail it as soon as possible.
Project Manager's Essential Certification Bundle Ft. Scrum, Agile & PMP features
The content is amazing and if for anyone willing to spend time and money on giving their skills a boost. The courses have been designed by experts with years of industry experience. Here are highlights of what the Project Manager’s Essential Certification Bundle Ft. Scrum, Agile & PMP has in store for you:
- Scrum Advanced: Software Development & Program Management
Manage & Complete Even the Most Complex Project for Your Team with Advanced Scrum Skills, Techniques and Methods
- The Complete Jira Agile Project Management Course
Master Your Workflow the JIRA Software Way in Just an Hour of Project Management Training
- The Complete Agile Scrum Product Owner Masterclass
Lead High Performance Scrum Teams & Build Amazing Digital Products/Services
- Super Memory Essentials: Develop A Perfect Memory
Recall Names, Dates, Facts & Figures and Ace Exams Faster Than Ever with a Perfect Memory
- Scrum Certification Prep + Scrum Master+ Agile Scrum Training
Add Agile & Scrum to Your Project Management Toolbox and Handle Complex Work with Ease
- Product Management: Agile Requirements Using Product Backlog
Manage Requirements as a Scrum Product Owner Using User Stories
- Kanban: Productivity & Efficiency for Agile Lean Project
Reduce Bottlenecks, Visualize Workflow with the Kanban Board
- Scrum Master Training : Case Studies & Confessions
A Hands-On Guide to Delivering Projects On Time
- User Stories for Agile Scrum + Product Owner + Business Analysis
Discover the Benefits of Writing & Analyzing Use Stories
- Project Management Professional (PMP)® Exam Prep: 6th Edition
Pass PMP Certification in Your First Exam Attempt & Become an Industry and Methodology Butterfly
Original Price Project Manager’s Essential Certification Bundle Ft. Scrum, Agile & PMP: $1990
Wccftech Discount Price Project Manager’s Essential Certification Bundle Ft. Scrum, Agile & PMP: $49.99