Project Manager’s Essential Certification Bundle Ft. Scrum, Agile & PMP Is Up For A Massive Discount – Avail Now

Project Manager's Essential Certification Bundle Ft. Scrum, Agile & PMP

Don’t waste time nowadays. It is a great time to invest in your well-being. Invest in your mental and physical health. At the same time learn new skills because the world is going to be a very different place once this crisis passes. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Project Manager’s Essential Certification Bundle Ft. Scrum, Agile & PMP. The discount will expire soon, so avail it as soon as possible.

Project Manager's Essential Certification Bundle Ft. Scrum, Agile & PMP features

The content is amazing and if for anyone willing to spend time and money on giving their skills a boost. The courses have been designed by experts with years of industry experience. Here are highlights of what the Project Manager’s Essential Certification Bundle Ft. Scrum, Agile & PMP has in store for you:

  • Scrum Advanced: Software Development & Program Management
    Manage & Complete Even the Most Complex Project for Your Team with Advanced Scrum Skills, Techniques and Methods
  • The Complete Jira Agile Project Management Course
    Master Your Workflow the JIRA Software Way in Just an Hour of Project Management Training
  • The Complete Agile Scrum Product Owner Masterclass
    Lead High Performance Scrum Teams & Build Amazing Digital Products/Services
  • Super Memory Essentials: Develop A Perfect Memory
    Recall Names, Dates, Facts & Figures and Ace Exams Faster Than Ever with a Perfect Memory
  • Scrum Certification Prep + Scrum Master+ Agile Scrum Training
    Add Agile & Scrum to Your Project Management Toolbox and Handle Complex Work with Ease
  • Product Management: Agile Requirements Using Product Backlog
    Manage Requirements as a Scrum Product Owner Using User Stories
  • Kanban: Productivity & Efficiency for Agile Lean Project
    Reduce Bottlenecks, Visualize Workflow with the Kanban Board
  • Scrum Master Training : Case Studies & Confessions
    A Hands-On Guide to Delivering Projects On Time
  • User Stories for Agile Scrum + Product Owner + Business Analysis
    Discover the Benefits of Writing & Analyzing Use Stories
  • Project Management Professional (PMP)® Exam Prep: 6th Edition
    Pass PMP Certification in Your First Exam Attempt & Become an Industry and Methodology Butterfly

Original Price Project Manager’s Essential Certification Bundle Ft. Scrum, Agile & PMP: $1990
Wccftech Discount Price Project Manager’s Essential Certification Bundle Ft. Scrum, Agile & PMP: $49.99

