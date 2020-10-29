Prime Gaming’s November Rewards Come to Over £300/$400

Amazon Prime, with all it's links into Prime Videos, Prime Music, Prime... Kindle? All of it. It's something I've always thought of as brilliant value for money. Somewhere I haven't exactly thought of it truly spreading its wings though, gaming. Now, I know, Amazon have Twitch and they have all of this Prime Gaming stuff out there, but I've never honestly paid much attention to it.

I probably should. Why? Well, next month's bonuses for those with a Prime account have been revealed and honestly, they're pretty good, featuring five free games and a host of extra in-game content. If Prime Gaming is of this level every month, well I should probably utilise my account more.

Japan To Join Global Efforts To Regulate Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook

Let's start with the free games, the biggest name of the group being Victor Vran (we reviewed the overkill edition here) but the one I would be recommending? Smoke and Sacrifice. I also have my eye on Lethis - Path of Progress, which has been in my wishlist for years. The five free games available on November the 2nd are as follows:

Victor Vran – Your skill is just as essential as your character build and gear in this isometric, demon-slaying action-RPG.

– Your skill is just as essential as your character build and gear in this isometric, demon-slaying action-RPG. A Knight’s Quest – Play as Rusty, a clumsy adventurer who accidentally sets about the end of the world, in this gorgeous action adventure featuring mind-bending puzzles, challenging enemies, and huge bosses.

– Play as Rusty, a clumsy adventurer who accidentally sets about the end of the world, in this gorgeous action adventure featuring mind-bending puzzles, challenging enemies, and huge bosses. Smoke and Sacrifice – Sachi, a mother forced to give up her son, adventures into a grotesque underworld on a quest that will lead her to a darker truth.

– Sachi, a mother forced to give up her son, adventures into a grotesque underworld on a quest that will lead her to a darker truth. Lethis – Path of Progress – Build cities in a Victorian steampunk setting.

– Build cities in a Victorian steampunk setting. Aurion: Legacy of the Kori-Odan – What is the purpose of mankind? Find the answers in fast-paced real-time combat, in a 2D hand-drawn world.

In addition to the free games, there are a wide number of in-game awards coming to Prime Gaming. These will drop on different days of the month, with a large number available now. It's also worth knowing that there are a number of titles still available, such as Layers of Fear, until the 13th of November.

So what are these current in-game drops as well as future content coming? Well, here's the calendar of November 2020 drops for your perusal:

Available Now: Madden NFL 21 - Drop 1 Black Desert Mobile - Glorious Chest MLB Tap Sports Baseball - Drop 6 Last Day on Earth - Drop 10 Leage of Legends - Drop 1 Paladins - Drop 2 Smite - Drop 2 VALORANT - Drop 2 RuneScape - Drop 2 Rocket Arena - Drop 1 Grand Theft Auto Online - In-game Currency Red Dead Online - Free Single Bandolier, and more

November 2nd Big Farm: Mobile Harvest - Drop 11

November 4th MLB Tap Sports Baseball - Drop 7

November 5th Last Day on Earth - Drop 11

November 11th MLB Tap Sports Baseball - Drop 8 Roblox - Drop 4 Yahtzee with Buddies - Drop 10

November 12th Last Day on Earth - Drop 12

November 13th Apex Legends - Exclusive Skin

November 16th Big Farm: Mobile Harvest - Drop 12

November 18th MBL Tap Sports Baseball - Drop 10

November 19th Last Day on Earth - Drop 13

November 25th MLB Tap Sports Baseball - Drop 10

November 26th Last Day on Earth - Drop 14



So, there you go. A whole host of games and in-game content to collect. You can find each and every one of them on the Prime Gaming page. Will you be picking up any, or everything on offer here? I'll finally be able to grab Lethis - Path of Progress, with works out great for me. I've already got the in-game currency for GTA Online as well, not that I play it now.