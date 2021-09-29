Prime Gaming Adds STAR WARS: Squadrons, Ghostrunner, Alien: Isolation and More

Amazon announced October 2021's free games coming to Prime Gaming subscribers, and there are quite a few big ones such as STAR WARS: Squadrons, Ghostrunner, and Alien: Isolation.

Here's the full list:

STAR WARS: Squadrons

Alien: Isolation

Ghostrunner

Song of Horror Complete Edition

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky

Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures

Blue Fire

Tiny Robots Recharged

Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape

Secret Files 3

While Alien: Isolation is an old title now having been released in 2010, STAR WARS: Squadrons and Ghostrunner only launched in late 2020; both were well received, too.

Of course, as usual with each monthly Prime Gaming drop, there are also a ton of in-game skins and items coming in October to a variety of popular titles, as you can read below.