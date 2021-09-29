Prime Gaming Adds STAR WARS: Squadrons, Ghostrunner, Alien: Isolation and More
Amazon announced October 2021's free games coming to Prime Gaming subscribers, and there are quite a few big ones such as STAR WARS: Squadrons, Ghostrunner, and Alien: Isolation.
Here's the full list:
- STAR WARS: Squadrons
- Alien: Isolation
- Ghostrunner
- Song of Horror Complete Edition
- Red Wings: Aces of the Sky
- Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures
- Blue Fire
- Tiny Robots Recharged
- Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape
- Secret Files 3
While Alien: Isolation is an old title now having been released in 2010, STAR WARS: Squadrons and Ghostrunner only launched in late 2020; both were well received, too.
Of course, as usual with each monthly Prime Gaming drop, there are also a ton of in-game skins and items coming in October to a variety of popular titles, as you can read below.
Now Available on Prime Gaming
Brawlhalla - Shogun Bundle: Shogun Koji Skin (including Sword and Bow Weapon Skins), Koji Legend Unlock, Dumbbell Curls Emote, Destiny's Way Bow Skin
Call of Duty - Bogged Down Bundle, World Series of Warzone Summer 2021 Bundle, World Series of Warzone Bundle
Call of Duty Mobile - 1x Epic HBRa3 Assault Rifle with Moonstone, 1x Rare Abominable Calling Card
Dauntless -
Arcslayer Chainblades Skin
Destiny 2 - Dark Horse Exotic Bundle: Dark Horse Exotic Sparrow, The Bandwagon Exotic Ship, Rust Punk Shell Exotic Ghost, Hold On Legendary Emote
Fall Guys - Merry Mastodon costume + 6,500 Kudos
Free Fire - One-eyed Bundle (Costume)
Genshin Impact - 1x Fragile Resin, 4x Mystic Enhancement Ore, 40,000 Mora
New World - "Pirate Pack #1: Pirate Apparel, Pirate Stance Emote, 5K Marks of Fortune
Rainbow Six Siege - Collab Drop - Fragment
Rogue Company - Good Migrations Weapon Wrap Bundle
Sea of Thieves - Cronch Pistol Pack: Cronch Pistol, The Ferryman Makeup, 5,000 gold
Last Chance to Claim Knockout City
Soon Available on Prime Gaming
October 4 League of Legends - Mystery Skin Shard
October 6 Epic Seven - 1x 4-5 Star Artifact Summon Ticket
October 7 Grand Theft Auto Online - GTA $100k this week
October 7 Last Day on Earth - Rank III Corgi Puppy
October 8 Apex Legends - Electric Royalty Bundle for Wattson, new look for the Volt SMG
October 12 Mobile Legends Bang Bang - Amazon Prime Chest
October 13 Kapella (Character)
October 13 MLB Tap Sports Baseball '21 - Daily Box, In Game Currency
October 14 Grand Theft Auto Online - GTA $100k this week
October 14 World of Warships - 1x German Battleships container, 20x Black, White, Red camouflages
October 15 Legends of Runeterra - Epic Wildcard
October 18 Madden NFL 22
October 21 Grand Theft Auto Online - GTA $100k this week
October 27 Free Fire - Weapon Royale Voucher (x5)
October 28 Grand Theft Auto Online - GTA $100k this week
October 28 World of Tanks - High Voltage Bundle
