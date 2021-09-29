  ⋮  

Prime Gaming Adds STAR WARS: Squadrons, Ghostrunner, Alien: Isolation and More

By Alessio Palumbo
Prime Gaming

Amazon announced October 2021's free games coming to Prime Gaming subscribers, and there are quite a few big ones such as STAR WARS: Squadrons, Ghostrunner, and Alien: Isolation.

Here's the full list:

  • STAR WARS: Squadrons 
  • Alien: Isolation
  • Ghostrunner
  • Song of Horror Complete Edition
  • Red Wings: Aces of the Sky 
  • Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures
  • Blue Fire
  • Tiny Robots Recharged
  • Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape
  • Secret Files 3

While Alien: Isolation is an old title now having been released in 2010, STAR WARS: Squadrons and Ghostrunner only launched in late 2020; both were well received, too.

Of course, as usual with each monthly Prime Gaming drop, there are also a ton of in-game skins and items coming in October to a variety of popular titles, as you can read below.

Now Available on Prime Gaming

Brawlhalla - Shogun Bundle: Shogun Koji Skin (including Sword and Bow Weapon Skins), Koji Legend Unlock, Dumbbell Curls Emote, Destiny's Way Bow Skin 

Call of Duty - Bogged Down Bundle, World Series of Warzone Summer 2021 Bundle, World Series of Warzone Bundle 

Call of Duty Mobile - 1x Epic HBRa3 Assault Rifle with Moonstone, 1x Rare Abominable Calling Card 

Dauntless Arcslayer Chainblades Skin 

Destiny 2 - Dark Horse Exotic Bundle: Dark Horse Exotic Sparrow, The Bandwagon Exotic Ship, Rust Punk Shell Exotic Ghost, Hold On Legendary Emote 

Fall Guys - Merry Mastodon costume + 6,500 Kudos 

Free Fire - One-eyed Bundle (Costume) 

Genshin Impact - 1x Fragile Resin, 4x Mystic Enhancement Ore, 40,000 Mora 

New World - "Pirate Pack #1: Pirate Apparel, Pirate Stance Emote, 5K Marks of Fortune 

Paladins - Omega Dredge 

Rainbow Six Siege - Collab Drop - Fragment 

Rogue Company - Good Migrations Weapon Wrap Bundle 

Sea of Thieves - Cronch Pistol Pack: Cronch Pistol, The Ferryman Makeup, 5,000 gold 

SMITE - Sacred Arrow Rama 

Warframe - VERV EPHEMERA 

Last Chance to Claim Knockout City 

Soon Available on Prime Gaming

October 4 League of Legends - Mystery Skin Shard 

October 6 Epic Seven - 1x 4-5 Star Artifact Summon Ticket 

October 7 Grand Theft Auto Online - GTA $100k this week 

October 7 Last Day on Earth - Rank III Corgi Puppy 

October 8 Apex Legends - Electric Royalty Bundle for Wattson, new look for the Volt SMG  

October 12 Mobile Legends Bang Bang - Amazon Prime Chest 

October 13  Kapella (Character) 

October 13 ​​MLB Tap Sports Baseball '21 - Daily Box, In Game Currency 

October 14 Grand Theft Auto Online - GTA $100k this week 

October 14 World of Warships - 1x German Battleships container, 20x Black, White, Red camouflages 

October 15 Legends of Runeterra - Epic Wildcard 

October 18 Madden NFL 22 -  [INSERT OFFER DETAILS] 

October 21 Grand Theft Auto Online - GTA $100k this week 

October 27  Free Fire - Weapon Royale Voucher (x5)  

October 28 Grand Theft Auto Online - GTA $100k this week 

October 28 World of Tanks - High Voltage Bundle 

