PowerToys v0.37.0 Is Out – Now Requires Windows 10 v1903 or Higher

New PowerToys release is out! "Big efforts are keyboard manager is now an independent exe, small new PowerRename feature, bug fixes," Clint Rutkas of the PowerToys team tweeted. "We did increase min version of Win10 to 1903 until we can adopt WinUI 3."

Here is the complete changelog of PowerToys v0.37.0

PowerToys now requires Windows 10, version 1903 or higher

FancyZones editor default launching key is Win+Shift+` Windows Terminal's new Quake mode will use Win+`. We feel this is a far better use of the keystroke. Current PowerToys users can update this in our settings in the FancyZone section.

Removed our v1 HTML based settings system FancyZones Editor UX bug fixes.

Monitor resolution is added to the top to directly infer the boxes on top are your monitors

Fix for editor crash when editing a custom layout PowerRename Option added for capitalization.

Improved loading responsiveness with large sums of files. PowerToys Run Changed XAML to improve rendering.

Disabled plugins are no longer loaded

VS Code plugin workspaces showing up now. Keyboard manager Now an independent exe. This now runs high priority in its own process. When your CPU is under load, this should allow the process to continue to be prioritized Color Picker uses a centralized keyhook. This should improve activation

Esc for closing will no longer bubble through. Settings / Welcome to PowerToys Shortcuts will stand out more

Few accessability bugs fixed. Shortcut Guide Excluded apps for Shortcut Guide. Installer new arg for starting PT after silent install Developer quality of life Ability to directly debug against Settings

For more details and to download PowerToys, head over to GitHub. Earlier today, Microsoft also released a new build for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. The Windows maker is currently preparing the release of the upcoming version 21H1.

