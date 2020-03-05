Microsoft has released an update for PowerToys for Windows 10, now available through GitHub. Fixing nearly 100 issues, here are some of the highlights of PowerToys v0.15.0:

Make you aware there is a new version from within PowerToys

Removed requirement to always 'run as admin'

Added almost 300 unit tests to increase stability and prevent regressions.

Resolved almost 100 issues

Made .NET Framework parts of the source run faster with NGEN

Improved for how we store data locally

Increased FancyZones compatibility with applications

Created the v1.0 strategy, the launcher, the keyboard manager specs

Work on cleaning up our issue backlog and labels

Most notably, you no longer need to run PowerToys as an admin. The company said its goal for this version was fixed at "infrastructure, quality, stability and work toward getting a way to auto-update PowerToys."

All of the details are available over at GitHub.