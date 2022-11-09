Powerful Video Editing App LumaFusion Finally Available on Android for $19.99

Apple's iMovie video editing app on the iPhone is quite powerful on its own but it might not be for everyone. iOS users have enjoyed LumaFusion as their go-to app for video editing on the iPhone for a long time. The app is powerful and offers a wide range of tools that will give your videos the professional touch that you are looking for. Now, LumaFusion is finally available on Android for $19.99.

Popular Video Editing App LumaFusion is Now Available on Android For $19.99

The team behind LumaFusion wanted to bring the popular video editing app to Android and ChromeOS last year in October. However, the plan was delayed and the dates were changed to this year. Take note that LumaFusion is currently available on Android and ChromeOS as a beta. Nonetheless, you can still download it on your compatible device for $19.99. The developers have not mentioned any details on the final release of the app so far.

If you are interested in checking it out for yourself, LumaFusion can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store. As for its cost, you will have to pay $19.99 to get it which is 30 percent less than the original cost for early adopters. You can download LumaFusion by following the link mentioned below.

As for what you can expect. LumaFusion includes all the basic features for video editing including a magnetic timeline, audio track layers, and much more. It also comes with a plethora of pro features for advanced video editing capabilities like color correction tools, speed effects, layer effects, and much more.

Download LumaFusion For Android

This is all there is to it, folks. We will let you guys know when the app runs out of the beta phase, so be sure to stick around. Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.