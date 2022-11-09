Menu
Company

Powerful Video Editing App LumaFusion Finally Available on Android for $19.99

Ali Salman
Nov 9, 2022, 02:40 PM EST
Copy Shortlink
LumaFusion FOr Android Released

Apple's iMovie video editing app on the iPhone is quite powerful on its own but it might not be for everyone. iOS users have enjoyed LumaFusion as their go-to app for video editing on the iPhone for a long time. The app is powerful and offers a wide range of tools that will give your videos the professional touch that you are looking for. Now, LumaFusion is finally available on Android for $19.99.

Popular Video Editing App LumaFusion is Now Available on Android For $19.99

The team behind LumaFusion wanted to bring the popular video editing app to Android and ChromeOS last year in October. However, the plan was delayed and the dates were changed to this year. Take note that LumaFusion is currently available on Android and ChromeOS as a beta. Nonetheless, you can still download it on your compatible device for $19.99. The developers have not mentioned any details on the final release of the app so far.

Related StoryUzair Ghani
Download macOS Ventura 13.0.1 with Bug Fixes

If you are interested in checking it out for yourself, LumaFusion can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store. As for its cost, you will have to pay $19.99 to get it which is 30 percent less than the original cost for early adopters. You can download LumaFusion by following the link mentioned below.

LumaFusion FOr Android Released

As for what you can expect. LumaFusion includes all the basic features for video editing including a magnetic timeline, audio track layers, and much more. It also comes with a plethora of pro features for advanced video editing capabilities like color correction tools, speed effects, layer effects, and much more.

Download LumaFusion For Android

This is all there is to it, folks. We will let you guys know when the app runs out of the beta phase, so be sure to stick around. Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
Filter videos by
Order