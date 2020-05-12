PowerColor has launched its Radeon RX 5600 XT ITX graphics card, a new addition to its ITX family which are designed for ITX & small form factor gaming PCs. The new card brings the same Navi 10 GPU core in a more compact casing while providing the same performance with core and memory clocks fine-tuned out of the box.

PowerColor's Radeon RX 5600 XT ITX Graphics Card Is ITX / SFF Gaming PC Friendly & Is Priced at $299 US

The Radeon RX 5600 XT ITX from PowerColor features the same core specifications as the Navi 10 GPU. It comes with 2304 stream processors and 6 GB of GDDR6 memory which you should expect from a standard Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card. Unlike several other variants that shipped with post-launch BIOS to unlock power limits, higher clocks, and 14 Gbps memory, the PowerColor card features factory-shipped settings so users don't have to flash their cards afterward.

SAPPHIRE Pulse Radeon RX 5600 XT OC Review – 14Gbps Memory Without The Hassle

In terms of clock speeds, the Radeon RX 5600 XT ITX features a 1355 MHz base, 1560 MHz game & 1620 MHz boost clocks for the core. The memory is clocked at 14 Gbps across a 192-bit bus which delivers 336 GB/s bandwidth. The card features a single 8-pin connector to power up and comes in a two-slot design besides its ITX form factor.

PowerColor RX 5600 XT ITX Graphics Card:













PowerColor kept the overall shroud to a very minimalistic design, featuring a matte black texture and a single fan in the middle. The heatsink makes use of several heat pipes and should be more than enough to keep this card cool under full load. Display outputs include two Display Ports & a single HDMI port. Pricing is a major factor considering that the card competes with NVIDIA's RTX 2060 graphics card and this variant costs $299 US which is a $20 US premium over the standard MSRP of $279 US.

Based on the pricing, the card is definitely a great deal for mini-ITX builders & for those who want something extra, PowerColor already offers the Radeon RX 5700 in an ITX form factor which is a great deal for the performance it offers. The Radeon RX 5600 XT ITX will be available on 12th May and will come in with the AMD Raise The Game Bundle which gets you Monster Hunter: World (Full Game + Ice Born Expansion), Resident Evil 3 and a three month Xbox Game Pass for PC.