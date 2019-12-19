PowerColor Unveils World’s First Radeon RX 5700 In ITX Form Factor – Exclusive To Japanese Market
PowerColor has just unveiled the world's first, Mini-ITX, Radeon RX 5700 graphics card. The RX 5700 ITX from PowerColor features all the goodies of AMD's Navi 10 GPU architecture, packed in a small ITX form factor which should make this card a perfect choice for SFF PC builders.
PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 ITX Brings SFF Design To Navi 10 - Available on 20th December But Exclusive To Japanese Market
The PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 ITX is an interesting little card that packs a lot of punch. The RX 5700 ITX is based on the Navi 10 GPU architecture which means that it features 2560 cores, clocked in at 1465 MHz base, 1625 MHz game, and 1725 MHz boost clocks. The Radeon RX 5700 ITX also features 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, running across a 256-bit bus interface at 14 Gbps, pumping out a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s.
As you can tell, the card sticks with the stock frequencies and doesn't come with a factory overclock due to the size and cooling constraints. Talking about the cooler itself, the card features a dual-slot design with a matte black colored cooler shroud. It includes a single fan that blows air towards the central heatsink. The fan features 0dB technology and wouldn't spin until the temperatures cross 60C.
Talking about the heatsink, PowerColor has stated that the card features a large aluminum-finned block which is comprised of four 6mm wide copper heat pipes. The whole card is just 175mm total in length, making it a perfect option for users who want a powerful Radeon graphics card inside an SFF / Mini-ITX setup. Display options include a single HDMI 2.0b and dual Display Port 1.4 ports. A large exhaust vent can be seen next to the display ports which is needed for this tiny card to blow out the hot air. The entire specifications of the PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 ITX are listed below:
- GPU: Radeon RX 5700
- SP number: 2,304
- Core base clock: 1,465MHz
- Game clock: 1,625MHz
- Boost clock: 1,725MHz
- Memory speed: 14Gbps
- Video memory: GDDR6 8GB
- Memory bus width: 256bit
- Output interface: HDMI2.0b × 1, DisplayPort1.4 × 2
- VGA cooler: single fan cooler
- Bus interface: PCI-Express4.0 (x16)
- Auxiliary power: 8pin x 1
- External dimensions: 175 x 110 x 40mm
Power will be provided through a single 8-pin connector that sticks to the reference design. Now it is stated by Hermitage Akihabara that the card will launch on retail shelves tomorrow on the 20th of December however, it will be exclusive only to the Japanese market. No pricing is stated but the card could hit retail for around the same price as the reference model around $399 US. We will see if PowerColor brings the card or the XT variant to the US/EU market in the future as there are many users willing to buy a Mini-ITX Radeon graphics card.