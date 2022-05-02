PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT To Get Hellhound ‘Sakura’ Edition Custom Graphics Card

The newest AMD Radeon RX 6X50XT series is to release in a little over a week, and we have seen some manufacturers already leak their specific designs for the line on the Internet. Yesterday, we reported ASUS having two of their newest graphics cards listed for sale on a French online site. Before that, the only other GPU partner was ASRock. Now, we hear from PowerColor and their popular Hellhound graphics card series. This card is different than the previously announced AMD RX 6650 XT model. This model will be primarily white with pink accents.

PowerColor Teases Its Upcoming Radeon AMD RX 6650 XT Hellhound 'Sakura' Edition Custom Graphics Card

PowerColor traditionally only sells the Hellhound GPU series in black, so a white & pink variant is surprising to report. The last time the company chose to release a Hellhound graphics card in white was its AMD RX 6700 XT Hellhound.

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT ‘RDNA 2 Refresh’ Graphics Cards Being Advertised By Retailers Worldwide & Prior To Launch

This new white variant based on the AMD RDNA 2 refresh GPU will have pink accents — a shade reminiscent of the cherry blossom tree. Outside of the color change, it will still share the same heatsink thickness and eight-pin power connector. There is also speculation that the card will maintain the same boost clock of 2689 MHz and 17.5 Gbps memory as the company's black variant.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the company's Navi 23 XT GPU, offering 11.06 Billion transistors within a 237mm2 die. The Navi 23 GPU features 32 Compute Units with 2048 Stream Processors. Onboard the graphics card is 32 MB Infinity Cache and offers an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity spread across a 128-bit bus interface at speeds of 17.5 Gbps per pin for a total bandwidth of 280 GB/s. Like the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, the card will operate with a TBP anticipated at around 160-180W. The processing capability should see an improvement of 10% or better.

The upcoming AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT, the RX 6750 XT, and RX 6950 XT graphics cards will launch on May 10 and be the last graphics cards for the current RDNA2 generation. After this latest set of graphics cards, the company will switch focus to the next-gen RDNA3 technology that has been in development.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' Desktop Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card Name GPU Codename Process Node Compute Units / Cores Memory Capacity / Bus Memory Clock TGP Price (MSRP) Launch Radeon RX 6950 XT Navi 21 XTXH? 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 18 Gbps 300W? $999 US+? May 2022 Radeon RX 6900 XT LC Navi 21 XTXH 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 18 Gbps 330W $1199 US July 2021 Radeon RX 6900 XTX Navi 21 XTXH 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 300W $999 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6900 XT Navi 21 XTX 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 300W $999 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6800 XT Navi 21 XT 7nm 72 / 4608 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 300W $649 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6800 Navi 21 XL 7nm 60 / 3840 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 250W $579 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6750 XT Navi 22 XT? 7nm 40 / 2560 12 GB / 192-bit 18 Gbps 230W? $479-$499? May 2022 Radeon RX 6700 XT Navi 22 XT 7nm 40 / 2560 12 GB / 192-bit 16 Gbps 230W $479 US March 2021 Radeon RX 6650 XT Navi 23 XT? 7nm 32 / 2048 8 GB / 128-bit 18 Gbps 160W? $379-$399? May 2022 Radeon RX 6600 XT Navi 23 XT 7nm 32 / 2048 8 GB / 128-bit 16 Gbps 160W $379 US July 2021 Radeon RX 6600 Navi 23 XL 7nm 28 / 1792 8 GB / 128-bit 14 Gbps 132W $329 US October 2021 Radeon RX 6500 XT Navi 24 XT 6nm 16 / 1024 4 GB / 64-bit 16 Gbps 107W $199 US January 2022 Radeon RX 6500 Navi 24 XL 6nm 12 / 768? 4 GB / 64-bit 16 Gbps? TBD $149 US? April 2022 Radeon RX 6400 Navi 24 XL 6nm 12 / 768 4 GB / 64-bit 16 Gbps 53W $139 US? January 2022

Source: PowerColor Japan