  ⋮  

PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT To Get Hellhound ‘Sakura’ Edition Custom Graphics Card

By Jason R. Wilson
Submit
PowerColor Teases Its Upcoming Radeon AMD RX 6650 XT Hellhound 'Sakura' Edition Custom Graphics Card

The newest AMD Radeon RX 6X50XT series is to release in a little over a week, and we have seen some manufacturers already leak their specific designs for the line on the Internet. Yesterday, we reported ASUS having two of their newest graphics cards listed for sale on a French online site. Before that, the only other GPU partner was ASRock. Now, we hear from PowerColor and their popular Hellhound graphics card series. This card is different than the previously announced AMD RX 6650 XT model. This model will be primarily white with pink accents.

PowerColor Teases Its Upcoming Radeon AMD RX 6650 XT Hellhound 'Sakura' Edition Custom Graphics Card

PowerColor traditionally only sells the Hellhound GPU series in black, so a white & pink variant is surprising to report. The last time the company chose to release a Hellhound graphics card in white was its AMD RX 6700 XT Hellhound.

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT ‘RDNA 2 Refresh’ Graphics Cards Being Advertised By Retailers Worldwide & Prior To Launch

This new white variant based on the AMD RDNA 2 refresh GPU will have pink accents — a shade reminiscent of the cherry blossom tree. Outside of the color change, it will still share the same heatsink thickness and eight-pin power connector. There is also speculation that the card will maintain the same boost clock of 2689 MHz and 17.5 Gbps memory as the company's black variant.

The standard hellhound custom graphics cards from PowerColor rock a black and blue color theme.
The standard hellhound custom graphics cards from PowerColor rock a black and blue color theme.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the company's Navi 23 XT GPU, offering 11.06 Billion transistors within a 237mm2 die. The Navi 23 GPU features 32 Compute Units with 2048 Stream Processors. Onboard the graphics card is 32 MB Infinity Cache and offers an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity spread across a 128-bit bus interface at speeds of 17.5 Gbps per pin for a total bandwidth of 280 GB/s. Like the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, the card will operate with a TBP anticipated at around 160-180W. The processing capability should see an improvement of 10% or better.

The upcoming AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT, the RX 6750 XT, and RX 6950 XT graphics cards will launch on May 10 and be the last graphics cards for the current RDNA2 generation. After this latest set of graphics cards, the company will switch focus to the next-gen RDNA3 technology that has been in development.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' Desktop Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card NameGPU CodenameProcess NodeCompute Units / CoresMemory Capacity / BusMemory ClockTGPPrice (MSRP)Launch
Radeon RX 6950 XTNavi 21 XTXH?7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit18 Gbps300W?$999 US+?May 2022
Radeon RX 6900 XT LCNavi 21 XTXH7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit18 Gbps330W$1199 USJuly 2021
Radeon RX 6900 XTXNavi 21 XTXH7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$999 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6900 XTNavi 21 XTX7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$999 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6800 XTNavi 21 XT7nm72 / 460816 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$649 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6800Navi 21 XL7nm60 / 384016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps250W$579 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6750 XTNavi 22 XT?7nm40 / 256012 GB / 192-bit18 Gbps230W?$479-$499?May 2022
Radeon RX 6700 XTNavi 22 XT7nm40 / 256012 GB / 192-bit16 Gbps230W$479 USMarch 2021
Radeon RX 6650 XTNavi 23 XT?7nm32 / 20488 GB / 128-bit18 Gbps160W?$379-$399?May 2022
Radeon RX 6600 XTNavi 23 XT7nm32 / 20488 GB / 128-bit16 Gbps160W$379 USJuly 2021
Radeon RX 6600Navi 23 XL7nm28 / 17928 GB / 128-bit14 Gbps132W$329 USOctober 2021
Radeon RX 6500 XTNavi 24 XT6nm16 / 10244 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps107W$199 USJanuary 2022
Radeon RX 6500Navi 24 XL6nm12 / 768?4 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps?TBD$149 US?April 2022
Radeon RX 6400Navi 24 XL6nm12 / 7684 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps53W$139 US?January 2022

Source: PowerColor Japan

Products mentioned in this post

AMD Radeon RX 6600
AMD Radeon RX 6600
USD 539.99
 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
USD 629.99
 radeon rx 6600 xt
radeon rx 6600 xt
USD 769.99

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related