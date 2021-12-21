iPhone SE 3 Launch Set for Early 2022 as Production Enters Trial Stage

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone SE 3 models in the next couple of months and there is still a lot that we do not know about the devcie. The new model will be the successor to the 2020 iPhone SE but what we have heard so far is that it will keep the same design. Now, it has been reported that the iPhone SE 3 is entering trial production and the launch is set for early 2022. Scroll down to read more deatisl on the subject.

iPhone SE 3 Set to Launch in Early 2022 as Suppy CHain Gear Towards Mass Production

Apple's suppliers and supply chain parties have increased their preparations for iPhone SE 3 launch early next year. MyDrivers reports that the trial production is the phase in supply chain before the device is ready to be mass produced. According to sources, the mass production for Apple's iPhone SE 3 will begin soon as launch nears in. We previously heard that the device would launch in the first quarter of 2022 which extands to the end of March.

As for what we can expect, the iPhone SE 3 will feature the same design as the current SE model. It will house a physical Home button with Touch ID, and the screen size would rest at 4.7-inch. However, the shiny new feature of the device will be Apple's new A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13 series. Moreover, it will also house a better camera compared to the current 2020 iPhone SE.

If you are a fan of smaller phones, the iPhone SE 3 will feature enhanced perofrmance with a long lifespan. The iPhone 13 mini is also a small phone but it is more expensive than what Apple will charge for the upcoming SE 3. The current iPhone SE model starts at $399 and it is yet to be seen if Apple will introduce a new pricing scheme.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments.