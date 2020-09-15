Pokémon Sword & Pokémon Shield The Crown Tundra Receives new DLC Coming Soon Trailer

The upcoming next expansion for the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, The Crown Tundra, has received a new coming soon trailer.

The second expansion for Game Freak’s latest main Pokémon installment on the Switch is releasing somewhere this Fall, and a new trailer showcasing new Pokémon, characters, and locations, has now been released. Check it out below:

The wild adventure continues…. Lead an expedition in the snow-swept realm of the Crown Tundra and unravel the mystery of the Legendary Pokémon Calyrex who once ruled over it. Coming soon.

Aside from a ‘coming soon’ at the end of the trailer, no actual release date has been mentioned yet. Nintendo, however, did already reveal that it will be become available before on or before November 30.

The second area unlocked by your Expansion Pass is the snow-swept realm of the Crown Tundra. See for yourself the beautiful scenery of this shining, silvery landscape! In this frigid area, with its jagged winter mountains, people live in small communities where they support and rely on one another. A man named Peony will appoint you as the leader of his exploration team in the Crown Tundra. You’ll then be tasked with investigating the reaches of this frozen land. And remember the Pokémon Dens that you’ve only been able to glimpse during Max Raid Battles? Well, now you’ll be able to explore their depths! What’s more, it seems a number of previously unseen Legendary Pokémon make the Crown Tundra their home.

The Crown Tundra is available through the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield expansion pass. Be sure to get the Expansion Pass that matches the version of the game you own – those having purchased Pokémon Sword, will need to purchase the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass, while those having bought Pokémon Shield will need to purchase the Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass. Luckily, as covered back in June of this year, Nintendo does seem to be offering refunds for those who have accidentally purchased the wrong version of the expansion.