Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Spinoff Series Returning With an HD Switch Remake

The latest Pokemon Direct dropped this morning, and it delivered a handful of pretty major announcements – Pokemon Sword and Shield is getting an expansion pass and a fan-favorite spinoff series is making its return. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is a full HD remake of the first Pokemon Mystery Dungeon games, which came out on GBA and Nintendo DS in 2005. The game has been given an interesting new visual style that makes it look a little like an impressionist painting – check out the new look for yourself, below.

For those who have never played a Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game before, they’re roguelike dungeon-hack RPGs that take place in a world entirely inhabited by Pokemon (none of those nasty human trainers around). In addition to the graphical upgrade, Rescue Team DX adds a few other new features, including:

Auto mode: Starting with this title, an auto-mode feature has been added that lets players progress through their adventures more easily. By just pressing the L Button, the main character and their team will move efficiently. When a player approaches an enemy, auto mode will turn off automatically.

Starting with this title, an auto-mode feature has been added that lets players progress through their adventures more easily. By just pressing the L Button, the main character and their team will move efficiently. When a player approaches an enemy, auto mode will turn off automatically. Unleash moves automatically with the A Button: Ordinarily the player would select from one of four moves to use on an enemy. When players aren’t sure which move to use, they can get the enemy right in front of them and press the A Button to automatically unleash the best move to use on that foe.

Ordinarily the player would select from one of four moves to use on an enemy. When players aren’t sure which move to use, they can get the enemy right in front of them and press the A Button to automatically unleash the best move to use on that foe. Up to eight Pokémon can travel with you: When Trainers depart for a dungeon, they can have three members on their team as usual, but in this title, they can also add Pokémon they encounter as they go through dungeons to get up to eight teammates walking through a dungeon with them.

When Trainers depart for a dungeon, they can have three members on their team as usual, but in this title, they can also add Pokémon they encounter as they go through dungeons to get up to eight teammates walking through a dungeon with them. Fainting in a dungeon: If a player is defeated in a dungeon, they can ask for other players to rescue them, or they can rescue themselves with another of their own rescue teams. Then they’ll be able to resume their adventure from where they fainted.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX launches on Nintendo Switch on March 6, 2020. A demo of the game is available right now. Anybody excited for the return of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon? Personally, I actually like the Mystery Dungeon spinoffs more than the core Pokemon games, so I’m definitely happy about this remake.