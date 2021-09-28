Pokémon Legends: Arceus Noble Pokémon and Diamond/Pearl Poffins Shown in New Trailers

The next few months are going to be exciting for pocket monster fans as both Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be coming to the Switch, and Nintendo has just dropped a pair of new trailers for the games.

The Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer focuses on new ridable critters, the “Wardens” you’ll meet throughout the world, and some of the features in the game’s main town hub, but this biggest reveal is the game’s first “Noble Pokémon.” The Nobles are powerful Pokémon that are under the spell of some sort of frenzy, and seem to act as bosses of sorts. The first of these Noble Pokémon is Kleavor, a rocky evolved form of Scyther. You can check out Kleavor, along with all the other stuff mentioned, in the Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer, below.

Nintendo Switch OLED Unboxing and Comparison Video Highlights Massive Screen Upgrade and More

Here’s everything you need to know about Kleavor:

Kleavor Axe Pokémon Bug/Rock Parts of Its Body Have Turned to Stone - Special minerals found in the Hisui region cause Scyther to evolve into this Pokémon. Parts of its body have hardened into stone. The stone parts often get chipped during fierce battles, and Kleavor that have survived many battles will display larger chipping across their bodies. However, the chipping actually makes these stone parts sharper, increasing their slicing power. It is said that the people of Hisui once used pieces of stone that had fallen from Kleavor to craft tools.

- Special minerals found in the Hisui region cause Scyther to evolve into this Pokémon. Parts of its body have hardened into stone. The stone parts often get chipped during fierce battles, and Kleavor that have survived many battles will display larger chipping across their bodies. However, the chipping actually makes these stone parts sharper, increasing their slicing power. It is said that the people of Hisui once used pieces of stone that had fallen from Kleavor to craft tools. It Attacks with Its Axe-Like Arms - Even a casual swing from one of Kleavor’s large, axe-like arms is capable of delivering a devastating blow, dealing massive damage to the hardiest of opponents. Kleavor uses its arms to carve symbols into tree trunks and even chop trees down to mark its territory. If you come across trees with markings made by a sharp blade or a row of trees cut down in a crisscross pattern, it could be the doing of Kleavor.

Meanwhile, the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl trailer confirms the return of various quirky features from the original game, including the ability to cook up “poffins” and feed them to your critters.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch on Nintendo Switch on November 19. Pokémon Legends: Arceus arrives on Switch on January 28.