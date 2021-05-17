The Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release date may be announced next month, according to rumors circulating online.

KeliosFR, who proved to be extremely reliable regarding Pokémon leaks, confirming the two remakes and showing footage before the official announcement, revealed that a new Pokémon Presents will be aired in early June, confirming the release date of the two remakes and of Pokémon UNITE, among other things.

Switch Pro Gets Namechecked by a Major OLED Screen Manufacturer

Dw, and yep Pokémon Presents incoming early June to announce Pokémon UNITE release, BDSP release date etc. — Kelios (@KeliosFR) May 16, 2021

The previous Pokémon Presents broadcast was held back in February. During the event, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have been revealed alongside Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the very first full open-world entry in the series. While the two remakes will release before the end of the year, the open-world game will only make its way onto the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022.

Developed by ILCA Inc. and directed by Junichi Masuda (Game Freak) and Yuichi Ueda (ILCA), Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl enable fans to experience the original story and game features in a fresh way. The original games have been faithfully reproduced and colorfully revitalized for Nintendo Switch. The sense of scale of the towns and routes has been carefully preserved, and fans who played the original games will recognize many familiar places. These games are updated with the easy-to-understand, player-friendly conveniences introduced in recent Pokémon core series video games, in addition to up-close-and-personal Pokémon battle scenes.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch on a yet to be confirmed release date on Nintendo Switch.