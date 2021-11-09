Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Day One Update Confirmed

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will get a day one update when they release next week, Nintendo confirmed.

The day one update confirmation has come via the Japanese Nintendo Store website, which also confirmed that the total file size for both games including the update will be around 8 GB. We currently do not know what will be included in this update, but we will surely learn more about it in the coming days.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl are the remakes of the two entries in the Pokémon series released in 2006 on Nintendo DS. They will feature the same story of the original releases as well as new features inspired by the latest main entries in the series.

Developed by ILCA Inc. and directed by Junichi Masuda (Game Freak) and Yuichi Ueda (ILCA), Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl enable fans to experience the original story and game features in a fresh way. The original games have been faithfully reproduced and colorfully revitalized for Nintendo Switch. The sense of scale of the towns and routes has been carefully preserved, and fans who played the original games will recognize many familiar places. These games are updated with the easy-to-understand, player-friendly conveniences introduced in recent Pokémon core series video games, in addition to up-close-and-personal Pokémon battle scenes.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl release on November 19th worldwide exclusively on Nintendo Switch.