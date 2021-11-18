Another Day-One Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Update 1.1.1 Offers Optimizations
Ahead of the global release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl tomorrow, Nintendo has deployed another day-one update.
Last week, Nintendo announced update 1.1.0 for the Pokémon remakes on the Nintendo Switch, and today, another patch was rolled out in advance of the release of these titles.
The arrival of the new update was announced via Twitter some hours ago. “A new software update (v 1.1.1) is available ahead of the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl”, the Tweet reads. “Please download the update before playing.”
Like a lot of Nintendo’s software (and hardware) updates, patch notes are almost non-existent, with today’s release notes only mentioning some sort of optimization.
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Update 1.1.1 Release Notes
Ver. 1.1.1 (Releasing November 17, 2021)
Optimized Ver. 1.1.0 update data.
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release tomorrow worldwide. The remakes were officially announced back in February of this year during the 25th Anniversary of Pokémon. You’ll find the official press release down below.
“In 2006, Trainers were introduced to the Sinnoh region with the release of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl on the Nintendo DS system”, the Pokémon Company wrote. “Players can once again visit the Sinnoh region in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, which are faithful remakes of two iconic Pokémon games.”
Developed by ILCA, Inc., and directed by Junichi Masuda (GAME FREAK) and Yuichi Ueda (ILCA), Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl enable fans to experience the original story and game features from Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl in a fresh way. The original games have been faithfully reproduced and colourfully revitalized for Nintendo Switch. The sense of scale of the towns and routes has been carefully preserved, and fans who played the original games will recognize many familiar places. These games are updated with the easy-to-understand, player-friendly conveniences introduced in recent Pokémon core series video games, in addition to up-close-and-personal Pokémon battle scenes.
Trainers will choose either Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup to be their first partner Pokémon before setting off on their journey. Along the way, they will be able to encounter the Legendary Pokémon Dialga in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and the Legendary Pokémon Palkia in Pokémon Shining Pearl.
