Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl New Videos Provide Quick Comparison With Original Releases

New Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl videos have been shared online today, providing a new look at the upcoming remakes.

The new videos, which have been shared on Twitter by PokéXperto, are ads that are currently being shown in train stations in Japan. The videos also feature a very quick comparison with the original releases.

Nuevo anuncio de Pokémon Diamante Brillante y Perla Reluciente en las estaciones de tren de Japón (sin marca de agua). pic.twitter.com/SsDaUSpzHI — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) November 1, 2021

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are the remakes of the two entries in the series originally released on Nintendo DS back in 2006. The two games, like the original, will be set in Sinnoh and will come with new features not found in the original releases.

Revisit the Sinnoh region and story of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Experience the nostalgic story from the Pokémon Diamond Version game in a reimagined adventure, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, now on the Nintendo Switch system! Adventures in the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games will take place in the familiar Sinnoh region. Rich in nature and with mighty Mount Coronet at its heart, Sinnoh is a land of many myths passed down through the ages. You’ll choose either Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup to be your first partner Pokémon and then set off on your journey to become the Champion of the Pokémon League. Along the way, you’ll run into the mysterious organization Team Galactic, and be able to encounter the Legendary Pokémon Dialga. Explore the revamped Grand Underground or put on a Super Contest Show The Underground from the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games have been powered up and is now called the Grand Underground. Here, you can dig up valuable treasure and Pokémon Fossils, create your own Secret Base, and more! When you aren’t exploring in the Grand Underground, enter a Super Contest Show! Super Contest Shows are events put on by four performers and their partner Pokémon, who work together to dance and show off their skills. You can also adventure in the Grand Underground or put on a Super Contest Show with other players through the local or onlinecommunication of your Nintendo Switch system!

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch on Nintendo Switch on November 19th worldwide.