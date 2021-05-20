Poco M3 Pro 5G is Now Official w/ 90Hz Display and MediaTek Dimensity 700 Chip

The original Poco M3 is one of the best budget smartphones that are available in the market; granted, it looked fragile thanks to its all-plastic build, but when you look at how the phone looks and performs for the price it comes at, you realize that it was not a bad phone by any mean. The company has now decided to step up a notch and announce the Poco M3 Pro 5G. The best part is that this phone still retains some of the affordability factors and brings in a few impressive spec bumps under the hood and a large camera island.

With that said, the Poco M3 Pro 5G brings the obvious 5G connectivity under the hood, and the specs are a lot similar to what you can see in the Redmi Note 10 5G, which is another great phone for budget-conscious users.

For starters, The Poco M3 Pro 5G is bringing a 6.5-inch 90Hz display with FHD+ resolution. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and the phone is available in 4/6GB RAM configuration and has a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

Sure, you are looking at a fairly modest smartphone by 2021 standards, but it's impressive. You are also getting a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm jack, as well as an IR blaster.

On the back, the Poco M3 Pro 5G brings a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. I would have loved an ultra-wide, but you are getting what you pay for considering the price. On the front, you have an 8-megapixel punch-hole camera. Simply put, the camera configuration is not the best, but again, the point here is that you are getting one of the most affordable smartphones in the market, so it is more than passable.

You are also getting 18-watt charging speeds, MIUI 12 with Android 12. Honestly, a striking two-tone design with the large POCO logo embossed on the camera island. As far as the pricing is concerned, the early bird pricing starts at €159 (~$194) for the 4GB/64GB variant, just €179 (~$219) 6GB/128GB variant. You can buy the POCO M3 Pro 5G straight from the POCO website today in blue, black, or yellow.