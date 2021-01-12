PNY Introduces the XLR8 CS3140 M.2 NVMe SSD

PNY has announced its newest SSD, called the XLR8 CS3140 M.2 NVMe SSD, which features support for the latest NVMe Gen 4.0 protocol allowing for quick read and write speeds. The CS3140 is perfect for content creators that focuses on 4K and 8K video, as the fast transfer speeds and comes into two different variants. The CS3140 is expected to be available towards the end of this month.

The XLR8 CS3140 M.2 NVMe SSD offers rapid data transfer speeds and a model that comes with an included heatsink

The XLR8 CS3140 NVMe SSD is stated to come in two different versions, featuring the same support for the latest NVMe Gen 4.0 protocol. These two different versions are the standalone NVMe SSD and an SSD that comes with an included heatsink. The standalone NVMe SSD is ideal for laptops and desktops which have space constraints. The version that comes with the included heatsink is ideal for desktops and offers a 45 grams extruded aluminum heatsink, which can dissipate some of the heat generated by this SSD. The only difference between these two models is the inclusion of a heatsink.

Watch The NVIDIA GeForce RTX ‘Game On’ Special CES 2021 Event Live Here!





The included heatsink features eight vertical fins to provide a larger heatsink surface area while still allowing a large amount of airflow to easily and efficiently pass through and over this heatsink. This heatsink features a total weight of 45 grams.

The XLR8 CS3140 NVMe SSD uses a 12-nanometer manufacturing process, which delivers great power efficiency while providing some fantastic speeds. These speeds include read and write speeds of 7,500 MB per second and 6,850 MB per second, respectively. These breakneck data transfer speeds offer quicker loading times and ensure that any PC using this SSD as a boot drive will start-up in seconds. These faster loading and boot times get PC gamers playing much quicker than 2.5" SATA drives or Hard Drives.

This Heatsink is stated to come in two different capacities of 1 TB and 2 TB, and this SSD features a five-year warranty. This warranty ensures that this SSD will be a perfect addition to nearly any PC or laptop. The CS3140 is expected to be available towards the end of this month.