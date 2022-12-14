PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Confirms RTX 4080 12 GB Specs Under The Hood

Two new PNY graphics cards were leaked last night — the PNY XLR8 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and PNY Stealth Mode GeForce RTX 4070 Ti — along with specifications for each. The data shows that both cards are identical to the RTX 4080 12GB GPU the company NVIDIA pulled before launch. This is the only company that previously published its list of specifications for the RTX 4080 12GB before NVIDIA canceled the graphics card from existence.

PNY Technology is creating two RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Cards using identical specs to the missing RTX 4080 12 GB from NVIDIA

PNY's new SKU is the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture with a core clock of 2310 MHz and boosted to 2610 MHz, along with 12GB GDDR6X 192-bit onboard memory, 7680 CUDA cores, and memory bandwidth speeds of 504 GB/s. This data collection confirms that NVIDIA only rebranded the RTX 4080 12GB graphics card to the RTX 4070 Ti GPU. But is NVIDIA trying to fool its consumers? Not really.

The original NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB graphics card performed poorly for the level that the graphics card was intended for. NVIDIA recognized this and decided it would be best to remove the card from the series with the intent to rename the card in the future. Placing it in the next SKU tier down, the RTX 4070 Ti fits the intention of the graphics card and how well it performs.

2 of 9

PNY will launch the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti XLR8 VERTO and VERTO graphics cards. The two cards are different because the first will offer enhanced cooling seen in the RTX 4080 16GB GPU and will sell for a premium price. The second graphics card removes the RGB seen on the first and will also offer a thinner design, aiming for a three-slot configuration instead of 3.3-slots.

The above render from the website VideoCardz allows us to take note of a few additions to the new PNY graphics cards. First, there is a new compact PCB for the AD104 GPU design, with VRMs on the right side of the GPU, while the GDDR6X memory occupies space on the left and bottom of the GPU. Fewer VRMs are being used than in previous designs. We also see the 12VHPWR connector in the image.

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards are set to launch on January 5, 2023. The current pricing for the latest graphics cards is unknown. If NVIDIA is set to compete with AMD and their new GPUs, then the price point would be similar to their rival, sitting around the $800 to $900 price range.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (Estimated) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (Estimated) GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300 Ada Lovelace AD103-300 Ada Lovelace AD104-400 Ada Lovelace AD104-250 Ada Lovelace AD106-350 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Die Size 608mm2 378.6mm2 294.5mm2 294.5mm2 TBD Transistors 76 Billion 45.9 Billion 35.8 Billion 35.8 Billion TBD CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 5888 4352 Tensor / RT Cores 512 / 128 304 / 76 240 / 60 184 / 46 TBD Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz 2310 MHz TBD Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz 2610 MHz TBD FP32 Compute 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 30.7 TFLOPs TBD RT TFLOPs 191 TFLOPs 113 TFLOPs 82 TFLOPs 62.9 TFLOPs TBD Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 2610 MHz TBD Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit 192-bit 128-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps 18.0 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s 504 GB/s 288 GB/s TBP 450W 320W 285W 250W 220W Price (Current) $1599 US $1199 US $899 US (TBC) TBD TBD Launch (Availability) 12th October 2022 16th November 2022 5th January 2023 TBD TBD

News Source: VideoCardz