PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Confirms RTX 4080 12 GB Specs Under The Hood

Jason R. Wilson
Two new PNY graphics cards were leaked last night — the PNY XLR8 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and PNY Stealth Mode GeForce RTX 4070 Ti — along with specifications for each. The data shows that both cards are identical to the RTX 4080 12GB GPU the company NVIDIA pulled before launch. This is the only company that previously published its list of specifications for the RTX 4080 12GB before NVIDIA canceled the graphics card from existence.

PNY Technology is creating two RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Cards using identical specs to the missing RTX 4080 12 GB from NVIDIA

PNY's new SKU is the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture with a core clock of 2310 MHz and boosted to 2610 MHz, along with 12GB GDDR6X 192-bit onboard memory, 7680 CUDA cores, and memory bandwidth speeds of 504 GB/s. This data collection confirms that NVIDIA only rebranded the RTX 4080 12GB graphics card to the RTX 4070 Ti GPU. But is NVIDIA trying to fool its consumers? Not really.

PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti specifications. Image source: PNY Technologies via VideoCardz.

The original NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB graphics card performed poorly for the level that the graphics card was intended for. NVIDIA recognized this and decided it would be best to remove the card from the series with the intent to rename the card in the future. Placing it in the next SKU tier down, the RTX 4070 Ti fits the intention of the graphics card and how well it performs.

PNY will launch the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti XLR8 VERTO and VERTO graphics cards. The two cards are different because the first will offer enhanced cooling seen in the RTX 4080 16GB GPU and will sell for a premium price. The second graphics card removes the RGB seen on the first and will also offer a thinner design, aiming for a three-slot configuration instead of 3.3-slots.

PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti PCB breakdown. Image source: PNY Technologies via VideoCardz.

The above render from the website VideoCardz allows us to take note of a few additions to the new PNY graphics cards. First, there is a new compact PCB for the AD104 GPU design, with VRMs on the right side of the GPU, while the GDDR6X memory occupies space on the left and bottom of the GPU. Fewer VRMs are being used than in previous designs. We also see the 12VHPWR connector in the image.

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards are set to launch on January 5, 2023. The current pricing for the latest graphics cards is unknown. If NVIDIA is set to compete with AMD and their new GPUs, then the price point would be similar to their rival, sitting around the $800 to $900 price range.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (Estimated)NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (Estimated)
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-300Ada Lovelace AD103-300Ada Lovelace AD104-400Ada Lovelace AD104-250Ada Lovelace AD106-350
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4N
Die Size608mm2378.6mm2294.5mm2294.5mm2TBD
Transistors76 Billion45.9 Billion35.8 Billion35.8 BillionTBD
CUDA Cores163849728768058884352
Tensor / RT Cores512 / 128304 / 76240 / 60184 / 46TBD
Base Clock2230 MHz2210 MHz2310 MHz2310 MHzTBD
Boost Clock2520 MHz2510 MHz2610 MHz2610 MHzTBD
FP32 Compute83 TFLOPs49 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs30.7 TFLOPsTBD
RT TFLOPs191 TFLOPs113 TFLOPs82 TFLOPs62.9 TFLOPsTBD
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X2610 MHzTBD
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit192-bit192-bit128-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps23.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps18.0 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s736 GB/s504 GB/s504 GB/s288 GB/s
TBP450W320W285W250W220W
Price (Current)$1599 US$1199 US $899 US (TBC)TBDTBD
Launch (Availability)12th October 202216th November 20225th January 2023TBDTBD

News Source: VideoCardz

