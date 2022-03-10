PlayStation Suspends All Hardware and Software Shipments Alongside GT7 Launch and PS Store Operations in Russia

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it has now suspended all PlayStation shipments in Russia due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

Since the invasion of Ukraine two weeks ago, numerous companies, including Microsoft and CD Projekt Red, already announced the suspension of sales in Russia, and now PlayStation has followed suit. In an official statement on Twitter some hours ago, Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed that all hardware and software sales have been suspended. The same applies to the Russian launch of Gran Turismo 7 and all PlayStation Store operations in the country.

“Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine”, the statement from Sony reads. “We have suspended all software and hardware shipments, the launch of Gran Turismo 7, and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia.”

The statement continues, “To support humanitarian aid, Sony Group Corporation announced a US $2 million donation to the United Nations, High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the international NGO, Save the Children, to support the victims of this tragedy.”

Last week, we already reported that Sony silently pulled Gran Turismo 7 from sale in Russia with the official Russian PS Store stating that the release date for the racer was pending confirmation.