PlayStation Subscription Service to Be Announced Next Week; Launch Lineup to Feature Hits From Recent Years

The PlayStation subscription service that will rival the Xbox Game Pass is going to be revealed very soon, according to a new online report.

As reported on Bloomberg, the subscription service codenamed Spartacus will be revealed as early as next week. The service, which will combine PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now will launch with a lineup featuring hit games from recent years. In addition, the service will launch with multiple subscription tiers that will grant access to modern games and classic games from previous console generations. According to documents obtained by Bloomberg, the highest subscription tier will offer extended demos as well as access to game streaming.

The service, which has been in development under the codename Spartacus, is Sony’s answer to Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Game Pass, a sort of Netflix for video games that has amassed more than 25 million subscribers. Sony’s will debut with a splashy lineup of hit games from recent years, said the people, who requested anonymity because the plans are private. Sony’s new service will combine two of its current offerings, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus. Customers will be able to choose from multiple tiers offering catalogs of modern games and classics from older PlayStation eras. Documents obtained by Bloomberg last year showed the most expensive tier will also give players access to extended demos and the ability to stream games over the internet. A spokesperson for Sony didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sony's PlayStation subscription service has yet to be announced officially, so take what has been revealed today with a grain of salt. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.