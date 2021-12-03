Sony Reportedly Planning a Serious Xbox Game Pass Challenger Combining PS Plus and PS Now

In recent years Microsoft has been pouring all its resources into making Xbox Game Pass a success, while Sony has largely been content to sit on the subscription service sidelines. Sure, they have both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, but neither service has received all that much love. Well, according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, that’s about to change.

Per Schreier, Sony is working on an expanded and improved subscription service that would directly challenge Xbox Game Pass, codenamed “Spartacus.” The new service will essentially combine PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, and will likely retain the PS Plus branding with PS Now being phased out. Apparently, the plan is to offer three tiers – the first will basically be what PS Plus is now, offering online play and monthly free games, the second would offer a catalog of PS4 and PS5 titles, and the third would offer extended demos and a large back catalogue of PS1, PS2, PS3, PSP, and Vita titles. Sony is also reportedly looking into “expanding its efforts in cloud gaming” so perhaps the ability to play on mobile platforms is also in the works.

Word is, this new service would be available on both PS4 and PS5, potentially granting owners of Sony’s older hardware access to its latest PS5 exclusives. That said, you shouldn't necessarily expect new games to hit the service Day 1 ala Game Pass...

This new service, expected in the spring, will likely retain the "PlayStation Plus" branding. Don't expect Sony to include its big new games day one like Game Pass does, but the expectation is a stronger offering than PlayStation Now — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 3, 2021

Of course, take this with a grain of salt for now, but Schreier is about as solid as a source as you can get. It’s been pretty clear for a while that Sony has been watching the development of Xbox Game Pass with a certain amount of jealousy, so this would all make sense.

As for when this revamped service might arrive, Schreier says to expect it this coming spring. So, what are your thoughts? If this ends up being the real deal, will you be signing up?