PlayStation Acquisition of Bluepoint Leaks, Announcement Reportedly Coming Soon

Has Sony finally put a ring on Bluepoint Games? The Texas-based remake specialists have been more-or-less a PlayStation second party for years now, having created remakes and remasters of Gravity Rush, Shadow of the Colossus, and Demon’s Souls. Rumors emerged last year that Sony’s acquisition of the studio was imminent, but nothing has been made official yet.

Well, last week PlayStation Studios announced a couple additions – namely Housemarque and port specialist Nixxes – and apparently the PlayStation Japan Twitter account leaked another acquisition (thanks to prolific gaming news retweeter Nibel for grabbing the screenshot).

Housemarque CEO: “The Usual” Major Other Players Were Interested in Purchasing Us as Well

..so apparently PlayStation Japan uploaded the wrong image with their first tweet on Housemarque's acquisition, and it actually mentions a Bluepoint acquisition pic.twitter.com/yQBHtLbG5c — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 29, 2021

I was able to verify this (since Tweetdeck still shows deleted tweets) pic.twitter.com/ZLXYogdqT1 — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 29, 2021

So, is this actually happening? Or was the PlayStation Japan tweet just a mistake? Well, according to fairly reliable insider Shpeshal Nick/Ed, Bluepoint has in fact been acquired, and the announcement will be made at Sony’s next State of Play show.

So it seems Sony Japan Twitter already spoiled this surprise? Because I was just now told the surprise was Bluepoint being acquired https://t.co/rQChxA6O4B — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) July 5, 2021

Rumors have been flying for a while now that Sony is planning a show (under the State of Play banner or some other name) for this week, likely on July 8. Nothing has been officially announced, so take this with a grain of salt, but hopefully that’s when the Bluepoint news is revealed. One also wonders why the Bluepoint purchase wasn’t announced alongside the Housemarque and Nixxes news – speculation is Sony is holding back the news because they also plan to reveal Bluepoint’s next project. Fingers crossed!

What do you think PlayStation fans? Happy Bluepoint is seemingly joining the team? What do you hope they’re working on next?