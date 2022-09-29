Menu
Company

PlayStation Stars Launches on September 29 in Japan; October 5 in the Americas; and October 13 in Europe and Australia

Ule Lopez
Sep 28, 2022, 11:26 PM EDT
PlayStation Stars

PlayStation Stars, back when it was announced a couple of months ago, was advertised as a brand-new loyalty program for PlayStation users. Users could complete various tasks like getting specific trophies or merely playing games on their console and earn points to spend on items like PlayStation wallet funds.

The team also expressly mentioned that NFTs would not be part of the program’s rewards back when the announcement happened in July 2022. Anyways, Sony Computer Entertainment has an update relating to PlayStation Stars, and that comes in the form of when it’ll actually be launching for users.

Related StoryUle Lopez
Sony Introduces PlayStation Stars Loyalty Program; Brings Digital Collectible Rewards (Not NFTs), Loyalty Points

The answer depends on your region. PlayStation Stars will launch on the following dates for the following regions:

  • Asia, including Japan: September 29th, 2022 (local time)
  • North and South America: October 5th, 2022 (local time)
  • Europe and Australia: October 13th, 2022 (local time)

Joining the service does not require an active PlayStation Plus subscription, or any additional fees, as a matter of fact. All you’ll need to do is just agree to the program’s terms of service, and you’re good to go. The full PlayStation Stars experience is accessible through the PlayStation App on iOS and Android. You can also join PlayStation Stars via playstation.com. Sony has also announced that they have plans to expand to console devices in the future.

Loyalty points and Digital Collectibles are the main rewards that you get for completing tasks inside PlayStation Stars. The former lets you redeem points for specific PlayStation Store items, PlayStation wallet funds, and Digital Collectibles, just to name a few. Digital Collectibles are a collection of items that players can obtain that, once again, are not NFTs.

On the topic of said Digital Collectibles, players will receive a Star Gazer Telescope collectible for just joining the program. Other ones include Punto the gondolier from Ape Escape 2, PocketStation, Toro and Kuro celebrating, and more coming soon. We’ll continue to update as more information on PlayStation Stars is released.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order