First PlayStation One Games Tested on PS5 Ahead of PS Plus Re-Launch; Features Save States, Optional Trophies, Rewind, Video Filters and More
The first available PlayStation One games have been tested on PlayStation 5 ahead of the PS Plus re-launch, and the emulation appears to be quite good.
Ahead of the launch of Sony’s revamped PS Plus service, the first few games have started surfacing on the official Malaysian PlayStation Store. As already revealed by Sony, some of these titles appear to be available for individual purchase, including Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, Worms Armageddon, and Worms World Party. Ridge Racer 2 for the PSP, however, isn’t available for individual purchase outside of the PS Plus Premium tier.
Following the arrival of these titles on the Asian PlayStation Store, these classic games were tested running on PlayStation 5 by YouTuber ‘MysticRyan’, and emulation of these games seems better than most had initially expected. Clearly, emulation on Sony’s console isn’t on the same level as modern PSOne PC emulators (Retroarch, Duckstation) just yet, but it’s pretty good nonetheless. Features for these games include optional trophies, rewind, save states, and various video filters, including different video presets (default, retro, modern), and aspect ratios.
Check out the new PSOne games test down below:
Sony will launch its revamped PlayStation Plus service next month. The redesigned service will offer three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium. The premium tier will give access to all the benefits of the lower two tiers as well as access to numerous PlayStation One, PlayStation 2, PSP, and PlayStation 3 games.
PlayStation Plus Premium
Benefits:
- Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers
- Adds up to 340* additional games, including:
- PS3 games available via cloud streaming
- A catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations
- Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC.
- Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy.
