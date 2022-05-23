First PlayStation One Games Tested on PS5 Ahead of PS Plus Re-Launch; Features Save States, Optional Trophies, Rewind, Video Filters and More

The first available PlayStation One games have been tested on PlayStation 5 ahead of the PS Plus re-launch, and the emulation appears to be quite good.

Ahead of the launch of Sony’s revamped PS Plus service, the first few games have started surfacing on the official Malaysian PlayStation Store. As already revealed by Sony, some of these titles appear to be available for individual purchase, including Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, Worms Armageddon, and Worms World Party. Ridge Racer 2 for the PSP, however, isn’t available for individual purchase outside of the PS Plus Premium tier.

May Madness PlayStation Store Sale Now Live – Prices Chopped for Hundreds of PS4, PS3 and Vita Games

Following the arrival of these titles on the Asian PlayStation Store, these classic games were tested running on PlayStation 5 by YouTuber ‘MysticRyan’, and emulation of these games seems better than most had initially expected. Clearly, emulation on Sony’s console isn’t on the same level as modern PSOne PC emulators (Retroarch, Duckstation) just yet, but it’s pretty good nonetheless. Features for these games include optional trophies, rewind, save states, and various video filters, including different video presets (default, retro, modern), and aspect ratios.

Check out the new PSOne games test down below:

Sony will launch its revamped PlayStation Plus service next month. The redesigned service will offer three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium. The premium tier will give access to all the benefits of the lower two tiers as well as access to numerous PlayStation One, PlayStation 2, PSP, and PlayStation 3 games.