PlayStation Now Adds Frostpunk, BioShock: The Collection, and More in January

Sony has now revealed the new PlayStation Now games they’re adding in January, and it’s a good month for strategy fans, as both Frostpunk and Surviving Mars are being added, alongside BioShock: The Collection (the PS3 games were already available, but these are the PS4 remasters), and The Crew 2.

Here’s a bit more detail about the new PS Now additions:

The Crew 2 (Available until July 5) In The Crew 2, players can take on the American motorsports scene as you explore and dominate the land, air, and sea of the United States in one of the most exhilarating open worlds ever created. Record every heart-pounding, asphalt-melting moment and share them with the simple push of a button – fame is yours to take! Surviving Mars (permanent) Discover a planet’s secrets as you work to build a sustainable colony on the face of Mars. Use drones to prepare for human colonists, then make sure to balance colonist personalities as you create habitable living areas in grand domes, make discoveries, and build a new society. But colonizing a hostile world challenges you to build carefully and the planet hides secrets, both good and bad. Best of luck, pioneer. Frostpunk: Console Edition (permanent) Enjoy a complex strategic challenge alongside a rich narrative in this alternative take on the nineteenth-century industrial revolution. Heat means life as you construct and maintain a steam-fueled Victorian city in this social survival game. Search for intel, supplies and survivors to expand your society’s population. Research new technologies to develop advanced infrastructure, including self-powered automatons, airships and more to help you survive the overwhelming cold. BioShock: The Collection (permanent) Return to the cities of Rapture and Columbia and experience the award-winning BioShock franchise like never before. BioShock: The Collection retells the epic journeys of the BioShock universe beautifully remastered in 1080p. BioShock: The Collection contains all single-player content from BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, all single-player add-on content, the “Columbia’s Finest” pack, and Director’s Commentary: Imagining BioShock, featuring Ken Levine and Shawn Robertson.

New PlayStation Now subscribers can get 7 days for free, after which, the service is available for $10 a month. You can check out the full list of games currently available here.

Any PS Now subscribers out there? Which of the new games will you be jumping into first?