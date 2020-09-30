PlayStation Launches its Pre-PS5 ‘Games of a Generation’ Sale With Huge Discounts Up to 80%

Sony has kicked off its pre-ps5 ‘Games of a Generation’ sale with Ghost of Tsushima headlining the promotion.

With the PS5 launch looming, Sony wants as many players to experience some of the best titles that have launched on the PlayStation 4. Of course, many of these digital titles will be playable on Sony’s next-gen console, but Sony has yet to comment on the titles that will work via the console’s backwards compatibility feature.

The new promotion runs until October 14th and includes huge discounts on select PS4 games, including the recently released Ghost of Tsushima with a 25% discount. Other interesting deals include 50% off on Star Wars Jedi; Fallen Order, 40% off on F1 2020, 79% off on Far Cry 5, a 67% discount on Batman: The Arkham Collection, and 80% off on Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition.

We’ve included a selection of some of the PS4 games that are on sale during Sony’s Pre-PS5 promotion.

A Way Out

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Deluxe Edition

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition

Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition

Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack

Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition

Apex Legends – Octane Edition

Apex Legends™ – Pathfinder Edition

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Batman: Arkham Collection

Black Desert: Conqueror Edition

Black Desert: Explorer Edition

Black Desert: Traveler Edition

Blasphemous

Borderlands 3

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition

Conan Exiles

Disintegration

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition

Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dying Light

F1 2020

F1 2020 – Deluxe Schumacher Edition

Far Cry New Dawn

Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima: Digital Deluxe Edition

God’s Trigger

Grand Ages: Medieval

Hello Neighbor

Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition

Journey to the Savage Planet

L.A. Noire

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO City Undercover

LEGO DC Super-Villains

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition

LEGO The Hobbit

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition

Monster Hunter: World

MotoGP 20

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

My Hero One’s Justice 2: Deluxe Edition

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Deluxe Edition

Overwatch: Legendary Edition

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pure Farming 2018

Ride 3

Ride 3 – Gold Edition

Sniper Elite 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition

Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Two

Strange Brigade – Digital Deluxe Edition

Sudden Strike 4

Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection

Surviving Mars

Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition

Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition

Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Deluxe Bundle

Tropico 6

Tropico 6 – Spitter

Tropico 6: El Prez Edition

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Unravel

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Digital Deluxe Edition

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – Legendary Pack

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship: Deluxe Edition

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Deluxe Edition

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Super Deluxe Edition

To check out all the deals, please visit the official PS Store (North American go here, European players can check them out here.)