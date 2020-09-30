PlayStation Launches its Pre-PS5 ‘Games of a Generation’ Sale With Huge Discounts Up to 80%
Sony has kicked off its pre-ps5 ‘Games of a Generation’ sale with Ghost of Tsushima headlining the promotion.
With the PS5 launch looming, Sony wants as many players to experience some of the best titles that have launched on the PlayStation 4. Of course, many of these digital titles will be playable on Sony’s next-gen console, but Sony has yet to comment on the titles that will work via the console’s backwards compatibility feature.
The new promotion runs until October 14th and includes huge discounts on select PS4 games, including the recently released Ghost of Tsushima with a 25% discount. Other interesting deals include 50% off on Star Wars Jedi; Fallen Order, 40% off on F1 2020, 79% off on Far Cry 5, a 67% discount on Batman: The Arkham Collection, and 80% off on Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition.
We’ve included a selection of some of the PS4 games that are on sale during Sony’s Pre-PS5 promotion.
- A Way Out
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition
- Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition
- Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack
- Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition
- Apex Legends – Octane Edition
- Apex Legends™ – Pathfinder Edition
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Blasphemous
- Borderlands 3
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Conan Exiles
- Disintegration
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dying Light
- F1 2020
- F1 2020 – Deluxe Schumacher Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Ghost of Tsushima: Digital Deluxe Edition
- God’s Trigger
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Hello Neighbor
- Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- L.A. Noire
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO City Undercover
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
- LEGO The Hobbit
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition
- Monster Hunter: World
- MotoGP 20
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- My Hero One’s Justice 2: Deluxe Edition
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Deluxe Edition
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pure Farming 2018
- Ride 3
- Ride 3 – Gold Edition
- Sniper Elite 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Two
- Strange Brigade – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sudden Strike 4
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- Surviving Mars
- Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition
- Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Deluxe Bundle
- Tropico 6
- Tropico 6 – Spitter
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Unravel
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Digital Deluxe Edition
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – Legendary Pack
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship: Deluxe Edition
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Deluxe Edition
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Super Deluxe Edition
To check out all the deals, please visit the official PS Store (North American go here, European players can check them out here.)
