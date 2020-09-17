PlayStation 5 Won’t Have Backward Compatibility With Classic PlayStation Games, Jim Ryan Confirms

The PlayStation 5 will not be compatible with PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation 1 titles, Jim Ryan confirmed.

After months of rumors and speculation, the PlayStation CEO confirmed to Famitsu, as translated by Siliconera, that the upcoming next-gen console will only be compatible with PlayStation 4 games.

Famitsu: We were also surprised when we heard that it will have 99% compatibility with PS4 titles. By the way, will there be compatibility with PS1, PS2, and PS3 titles? Jim Ryan: We keep in mind the engineering specialized for the PS5, as we produced the device. In the midst of that, the PS4 already has 100 million players; we thought they ought to want to play PS4 titles on the PlayStation 5 as well indeed, so we included compatibility with the PS4. While implementing that, we also focused our efforts on taking in the high-speed SSD and the new controller DualSense at the same time. So, unfortunately, we couldn’t reach the implementation of such compatibilities.

As of now, it is not yet clear how the PlayStation 5 backward compatibility will work with PlayStation 4 games. Yesterday, Sony announced the PlayStation Plus Collection, a new service that will give PlayStation 5 users access to a selection of PlayStation 4 titles like Uncharted 4, God of War, Bloodborne, Batman: Arkham Knight, and a few others

For PlayStation Plus members, we’ll have a special new offering on PS5 — the PlayStation Plus Collection. PS5 owners with PS Plus will be able to download and play a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation. The PS Plus Collection will be an added benefit to the existing PS4 benefits that PS Plus members receive for a single subscription price.

The PlayStation 5 launches in North America and other select territories on November 12th and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19th.