PlayStation 5 Vertical Orientation Issue Clarified by Technician; Issue Happens on “Unopened” Consoles

A few days ago, we discussed the possibility that PlayStation 5 consoles might be dealing with a huge issue if they were set in a vertical position. Now, some new information regarding this issue came from one of the technicians quoted in the last report. This insight allows us to determine where the issue really comes from and whether or not your PS5 console is at risk.

In the last report about this situation, we mentioned a YouTube technician/repair shop owner known as TheCod3r. He talked about the liquid metal spilling issue and was one of the first to report it. However, due to a misquote by Wololo, he had to make another video to clarify further where the issue came from.

Now we know at least a bit more about what causes the issue. The issue seems to affect PlayStation 5 consoles left unopened by other repair shops or the owners themselves. Another YouTuber known as SpawnWave Media also talked about this issue in detail and theorized that this still isn't widespread.

He believes that the barrier that's placed around the liquid metal will be enough to protect the console. Additionally, he also states that despite the numerous reports that came in from multiple repair shops, it still hasn't reached the levels of other fatal console design flaws, such as the Red Ring of Death. As such, users don't have much to worry about when it comes to the orientation of their PlayStation 5, especially if they have owned it for years, as we pointed out before.

This doesn't mean that your console is exempt from the issue. It only means that if you have owned it for a while, you are more likely not to be faced with a liquid metal spill. However, the issue isn't as rampant as other reports initially suggested.