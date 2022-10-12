Menu
Company

New PlayStation 5 System Update 22.02-06-02.00 Released; Improves System Performance

Aernout van de Velde
Oct 12, 2022, 06:02 AM EDT
PlayStation 5 System Update 22.02-06-02.00

Sony has rolled out PlayStation 5 System Update 22.02-06-02.00, once again further improving the console’s system performance.

The new firmware version appears to be a minor one and rolls in at roughly 1GB without an additional update for the PS5 DualSense controller.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA Publishes Official GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB & RTX 4080 12 GB Gaming Benchmarks, Huge Performance Gaps In Entire RTX 40 Lineup

As with most of Sony’s firmware updates, the release notes are quite ‘minimal’, and only mention improvements to the console’s system performance. We’re pretty sure that this update also included some undocumented changes. If we come across any of those under-the-hood changes, we’ll update this post.

For the sake of completeness, we’ve included the official release notes (as released by Sony) down below. The notes will also be published shortly on Sony's official PlayStation 5 support page.

PlayStation 5 System Update 22.02-06-02.00 Release Notes

  • This system software update improves system performance
ps5 system update 22.02-06-02.00

If enabled, this new firmware version should download and install automatically on your console. If not, it can of course also be downloaded manually via the PS5’s system update settings.

The previous major PS5 system update (version 22.02-06.00.00) was released last month. This firmware version added 1440p HDMI output alongside an updated Game Base, Custom Game lists, and more.

  • 1440p HDMI Video Output
    • The PS5 beta introduces support for 1440p HDMI video output, enabling players to choose an additional visual setting on compatible PC monitors and TVs.
    • If the game you’re playing supports 1440p rendering you can experience native 1440p output on your display. 
    • Or, if you’re playing a game with a higher native resolution like 4K, then you may benefit from improved anti-aliasing through supersampling down to 1440p output.
    • You can check if your HDMI device is compatible by selecting “Test 1440p Output” under “Screen and Video” options within system settings.
  • Gamelists
    • In your Game Library you can now create gamelists, which make organizing your games even easier.
    • To start, go to the [Your Collection] tab and select [Create Gamelist]. Choose games to add to your gamelist, then decide what to name it.
    • You can have up to 15 gamelists and 100 games per gamelist. All games under the “Your Collection” tab of your Game Library can be added to a gamelist, including disc, digital and streaming titles.*** You can also add the same game to multiple gamelists.

Products mentioned in this post

DualSense Controller
USD 69

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order