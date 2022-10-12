New PlayStation 5 System Update 22.02-06-02.00 Released; Improves System Performance

Sony has rolled out PlayStation 5 System Update 22.02-06-02.00, once again further improving the console’s system performance.

The new firmware version appears to be a minor one and rolls in at roughly 1GB without an additional update for the PS5 DualSense controller.

As with most of Sony’s firmware updates, the release notes are quite ‘minimal’, and only mention improvements to the console’s system performance. We’re pretty sure that this update also included some undocumented changes. If we come across any of those under-the-hood changes, we’ll update this post.

For the sake of completeness, we’ve included the official release notes (as released by Sony) down below. The notes will also be published shortly on Sony's official PlayStation 5 support page.

PlayStation 5 System Update 22.02-06-02.00 Release Notes

This system software update improves system performance

If enabled, this new firmware version should download and install automatically on your console. If not, it can of course also be downloaded manually via the PS5’s system update settings.

The previous major PS5 system update (version 22.02-06.00.00) was released last month. This firmware version added 1440p HDMI output alongside an updated Game Base, Custom Game lists, and more.

1440p HDMI Video Output The PS5 beta introduces support for 1440p HDMI video output, enabling players to choose an additional visual setting on compatible PC monitors and TVs. If the game you’re playing supports 1440p rendering you can experience native 1440p output on your display. Or, if you’re playing a game with a higher native resolution like 4K, then you may benefit from improved anti-aliasing through supersampling down to 1440p output. You can check if your HDMI device is compatible by selecting “Test 1440p Output” under “Screen and Video” options within system settings.

Gamelists In your Game Library you can now create gamelists, which make organizing your games even easier. To start, go to the [Your Collection] tab and select [Create Gamelist]. Choose games to add to your gamelist, then decide what to name it. You can have up to 15 gamelists and 100 games per gamelist. All games under the “Your Collection” tab of your Game Library can be added to a gamelist, including disc, digital and streaming titles.*** You can also add the same game to multiple gamelists.

