PlayStation 5 Surpasses 1 Million Sales in the UK in Record Time

The PlayStation 5 console has surpassed one million sales in the UK, and has done so in record time, according to new data shared today by GfK.

As reported by GamesIndustry, the console surpassed one million sales in August, 39 weeks after release, making it the fastest-selling PlayStation console in the UK, as the PlayStation 4, the previous fastest-selling console, sold one million units in 42 weeks.

Sony's console achieved the feat in August, just 39 weeks after launch. This is three weeks faster than the PS4, making PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history. Up until July, PS4 was still trending ahead of PS5 in the UK, but that switched around as more PS5 stock came into the market.

The PlayStation 5 also dominated the UK market, followed by the Nintendo Switch and the Xbox Series X and S.

PS5 was the dominant console. It started August slowly, but an influx of stock saw it comfortably out-perform its competitors. Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console of the month, although slightly down over July. Xbox Series S and X is at No.3.

The PlayStation 5 console is now available worldwide.